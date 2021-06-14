Who is the voice cast in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?

Armin Shimerman

Armin Shimerman plays Ratchet and Clank’s longtime foe, Dr. Nefarious. He has played that role since Ratchet and Clank: Up Your Arsenal in 2004. Other significant roles he has played in video games include Andrew Ryan in Bioshock and Raz’s father in Psychonauts. He also appeared in World of Warcraft, Mass Effect, and God of War II.

Shimerman has also appeared in various television shows, including Numb3rs, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

David Kaye

David Kaye has been the voice of Clank ever since the first game back in 2002. He has lent his voice to numerous video games and cartoons of all kinds. For games outside of the Ratchet and Clank series, Kaye was in The Wolf Among Us, The Cave, Batman: Arkham City, a couple of Assassin’s Creed games, and he has lent background voice work to multiple Call of Duty games.

For cartoons, Kaye appeared in Teen Titans Go!, Inuyasha, Dragon Ball Z, and is the voice of Megatron in many Transformers series.

Debra Wilson

Debra Wilson is the voice of Clank’s alternate dimension version, Kit. The largest video game you would recognize her in recently is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as Cere Junda, but she has appeared in many big-time games over her career. Bugsnax, Persona 5 Strikers, The Outer Worlds, Call of Duty, Gears 5, and the Wolfenstein games are just a few examples of the projects she has lent her voice to.

James Arnold Taylor

While Clank has had the same voice since the very beginning of the series, James Arnold Taylor did not start voicing Ratchet until the second game. You will have heard his voice as Tidus in Final Fantasy X, but he has also appeared in various Lego games, Rocket Arena, and various Star Wars games as Obi-wan Kenobi.

Speaking of Kenobi, Taylor has been a longtime go-to voice for the Jedi, voicing him in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and many other projects. He was the voice of Leonardo in the TMNT movie and the lead character in Johnny Test.

Jennifer Hale

Jennifer Hale is the voice of the second lombax and playable character, Rivet. She is most well known for her work as the female Commander Shepard in Mass Effect, but she is also the voice of Ashe in Overwatch, Kronika in Mortal Kombat 11, and also appeared in Marvel’s Avengers, Batman: Arkham Knight, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Bioshock Infinite, and many more high profile games.

Hale also plays Jean Grey/Phoenix in many X-Men video games and series. She appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, and the most recent DuckTales series.

Robin Atkin Downes

Robin Atkin Downes is the voice of the alternate version of Dr. Nefarious, who goes by Emperor Nefarious. This is not his first time playing someone in the Ratchet and Clank games, though. He played Captain Slag in past games. Likely the most prominent role Downes has had in video games is Travis Touchdown in the No More Heroes series, but he’s also been in Kingdom Hearts, Destiny 2, Call of Duty, The Last of Us Part II, and Uncharted.

Outside of video games, Downes can be heard in Ben 10, Guardians of the Galaxy (series), Sofia the First, The Strain, and Regular Show.