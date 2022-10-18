Take care of your horse, and it will take care of you. That’s simply good practice in Red Dead Redemption 2. Luckily, you can outfit your faithful steed with some extra equipment along your journey in Rockstar’s open-world Wild West game. This equipment is collectively known as ‘horse tack’ and can be saddles, stirrups, and more. Some of these items are purely cosmetic, but a good saddle provides certain benefits to your horse. You may also want to pair saddle stats with the stats of your chosen horse breed, either shoring up weaknesses or enhancing strengths. Overall, these are the 10 best general saddles in Red Dead Redemption 2.

The best general saddles in Red Dead Redemption 2

10. Lumley Ranch Cutter Saddle (Stock)

Core Stamina Drain: -4%

-4% Core HP Drain: -8%

-8% Stamina Regen: +6%

+6% Cost: $45

This is one of the better early saddles you can get. It’s cheap and effective for the time, but you will be looking to upgrade very soon.

9. Gerden Vaquero Saddle (Stock)

Core Stamina Drain: -8%

-8% Core HP Drain: -6%

-6% Stamina Regen: +8%

+8% Cost: $51

The Gerden Vaquero is a good alternative to Lumley Ranch Cutter. It costs slightly more but provides better overall stats. Still, you won’t be keeping this saddle for long.

8. Gerden Trail Saddle (Stock)

Core Stamina Drain: -10%

-10% Core HP Drain: -4%

-4% Stamina Regen: +8%

+8% Cost: $48

Garden Trail is very similar to Gerden Vaquero, but costs slightly less for equal or better stats (depending on your horse). If you can find it, it’s the best early-game solution you can get.

7. Kneller Mother Hubbard Saddle (Improved)

Core Stamina Drain: -12%

-12% Core HP Drain: -14%

-14% Stamina Regen: +12%

+12% Cost: $65

The first Improved variant on our list presents a price bump that is matched by the immediately improved stats you will feel when you get it.

6. Lumley McClelland Saddle (Improved)

Core Stamina Drain: -14%

-14% Core HP Drain: -12%

-12% Stamina Regen: +12%

+12% Cost: $70

If you value your horse’s stamina more than health, then the Lumley McClelland will give you a better bang for your buck.

5. Kneller Dakota Saddle (Improved)

Core Stamina Drain: -16%

-16% Core HP Drain: -12%

-12% Stamina Regen: +14%

+14% Cost: $72

For even better stamina retention and stamina regen, the Kneller Dakota is the way to go. With a price bump of only $2 for better stats and no drawbacks, it’s a clear upgrade.

4. Lumley Ranch Cutter Saddle (Improved)

Core Stamina Drain: -12%

-12% Core HP Drain: -14%

-14% Stamina Regen: +14%

+14% Cost: $75

This saddle represents the best-balanced stats in the mid-game, so if you get it, you won’t have to worry about a new saddle for a bit. Still, there are even better options out there.

3. Stenger Roping Saddle (Improved)

Core Stamina Drain: -12%

-12% Core HP Drain: -18%

-18% Stamina Regen: +16%

+16% Cost: $78

This is the saddle for those cowboys who worry about their horse’s health first and foremost. It provides the best value for saving the HP drain on your faithful trotting buddy.

2. Gerden Vaquero Saddle (Improved)

Core Stamina Drain: -16%

-16% Core HP Drain: -14%

-14% Stamina Regen: +16%

+16% Cost: $85

The Gerden Vaquero’s Improved version is an excellently balanced saddle but is also the game’s most expensive general saddle too. Still, if you simply want a good all-around balance in your saddle stats, this should be your go-to.

1. Gerden Trail Saddle (Improved)

Core Stamina Drain: -18%

-18% Core HP Drain: -12%

-12% Stamina Regen: +16%

+16% Cost: $80

The best saddle in the game is the Improved Gerden Trail saddle. It gives you the biggest combined stamina retention and regen, with a healthy dose of HP drain prevention. It’s the second-costliest general saddle in the game, but with the right horse, it will give you the best bursts of speed for when you need them.