Remnant 2 Complete Guide – Puzzles, Armor, Weapons, Worlds & Beginner Tips

Remnant 2 is a massive game, full of twists and turns around every corner. It’s a game where you’ll consistently find yourself exploring this beautifully deadly world, and not all of it is clear-cut. These locations are randomly rolled, so every run will feel slightly different, which means not every player will go down the same route.

It can be difficult to keep track of everything, but we’re going to do our best to make it easier to navigate Remnant 2 and solve the mysteries behind each world you visit. This complete guide covers all puzzles, armor and weapon locations, each world you can visit, every Archetype you can find, and beginner tips to get you started in Remnant 2

Remnant 2: A Complete Guide

When starting Remnant 2, every player must go through a standardized tutorial. It’s designed to show the basics of the game, healing, shooting, and standard gameplay. Although this part is the same for everyone, when you enter the red crystal and explore your first world, this will be different each time. Some players might have a similar world and story, but others will likely have a different experience with a unique world, story, and quests to complete.

This happens every time you create a new character or reroll a campaign with your character in Remnant 2. Because of this, the game is very replayable, but it does mean specific things are not always the same. For example, every character can hold four Rings, but these items might have different locations, although they appear in the same world. Armor and Weapons, though, do appear to have set sites. You’ll want to consider this every time you create a new character on your Remnant 2 profile or if you decide to reroll your campaign.

How to Complete All Puzzles in Remnant 2

Many of the worlds in Remnant 2 contain unique puzzles and riddles you need to figure out while playing the game. Some of these puzzles prevent you from reaching the end of the game, but others are going to lead you to unique treasures and items. It might take some time to figure out these puzzles, but it all comes down to paying attention to the world and being observant.

Here’s a list of many of the puzzles and riddles you will find in Remnant 2.

Every Armor Location in Remnant 2

There are multiple armor sets you can find in Remnant 2. These appear to appear in the exact location, or at least, through the same method. The area of this method might change, though. For example, on Yaesha, the Bloodmoon Altar can appear in the side paths, and you can donate your Blood Moon Essence there, unlocking the armor tied to it. Finding the Altar can be challenging, but it should be somewhere in Yaesha.

Your armor is extremely useful in Remnant 2. However, it only comes with unique armor qualities and benefits. There are no armor bonuses in the game, which frees you up to focus more on your other build concepts for your character.

All Weapon Locations in Remnant 2

Similar to the Armor locations in Remnant 2, Weapons are similar. You have three weapon slots for your character: a Long Gun, a Handgun, and a Melee Weapon choice. The Long Gun is your character’s primary weapon, which will likely hit the hardest. The Handgun is a reliable secondary, typically with a smaller amount of ammunition, and might not hit as hard. The Melee weapon is your final line in the sand to defend yourself against nearby foes that have gotten too close.

You can find a handful of weapons while exploring Ward 13 and speaking with the vendors in Remnant 2. However, there are several hidden throughout the world, and you may need to reroll your campaign after beating it to find each one. Like the Armor locations, we’ve gone out of our way to list the weapon locations and where you can get them.

Every Material & Where To Find Them in Remnant 2

There are several materials you can find while exploring Remnant 2. Some of these are required for upgrading your weapons, and others are how you unlock the various Weapon Mods you can attach to your arsenal. These are important to find while playing the game, and each is unique to the various worlds you can visit in Remnant 2.

How to Visit & Unlock Worlds in Remnant 2

Every character in Remnant 2 begins their journey in Ward 13. This is the starting location with many vendors you need to speak with to upgrade your weapons, craft them, and unlock weapon mods. There are several vendors at this location that will also assist you with purchasing consumables to survive many of the threats in this game, and how to remove any status effect that comes with that damage. Although Ward 13 is the starting location, there are others.

These are all of the worlds you’ll visit in Remnant 2, and you unlock them by progressing through the story, and using the Biome Portal Key in The Labyrinth, a location you can visit after completing your first world and reaching the end.

Losomn

N’Erud

The Labyrinth

Yaesha

Beginner Tips for Playing Remnant 2

There are several things to consider when playing Remnant 2, and when I first started playing the game, I was vastly overwhelmed. With the dozens of hours I’ve poured into the game, here are some tips that I hope help you during your journey, and hope many appreciate as they progress through Remnant 2.

Grab your Second Archetype as quickly as possible. In Remnant 2, Archetypes are your classes, and you pick one at the start of the game. Eventually, you can unlock a second one, and this only happens after you unlock at least 10 traits on your character by finding them in the world or defeating bosses. You also need to have a secondary Archetype item, which is how you unlock an archetype in the first place. I feel you need to do this as soon as possible, making it easier to level up, and it gives you access to several unique abilities your primary Archetype can’t use.

Swap out weapons whenever possible. When you visit Ward 13, Brabus has several weapons he can sell you, and I found that swapping these out with your first class was pretty helpful. It’s a good way to see what works better with your class that suits your playstyle, and the upgrade materials for these weapons are relatively easy to track down.

When you’re lost, check on the map and see where you need to go. Remnant 2’s worlds are large, and it’s easy to get lost in them. If you ever find yourself lost, open up the map and look for the Primary Objective icon floating above a location. This means you need to visit this area to complete a primary objective, and you should check it out if you want to progress the main story.

Finally, make sure to read every little book and listen to the details that NPCs share with you. Reading is vital in Remnant 2 as many of the puzzles and riddles hidden in the game are connected with the world. This means the more you pay attention to everything around you, the more chances you have to unlock something hidden behind the various locked doors and puzzles awaiting you.