Remnant 2: How to Find The Soul Sparks

While exploring N’Erud in Remnant 2, you might have a playthrough where you’ll be looking for an item called the Soul Sparks. This is a quest item you’ll be asked to find from a mysterious voice that you find when you initially arrive on N’Erud, in the Forgotten Prison.

Tracking down the Soul Sparks can take a bit of time, but you won’t have to look too far and out of the way to find it. I had a bit of trouble when I was first trying to complete this task, but it all came down to thoroughly exploring the area and checking everything. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Soul Sparks in Remnant 2.

Where to Find Soul Sparks in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

When I first arrived on N’Erud, I started exploring immediately and trying to find where these Soul Sparks could be. Given my previous experiences in Remnant 2, I figured it would all come down to seeking out the various dungeons on N’Erud and trying to see if I could find them after defeating a boss. This information was partially true, but there was a bit more that I had to do, and it meant having to explore the second region.

The second region contained The Eon Vault, a large structure on the edge of the map, and one that did not require any locks to break, or bosses to beat. All it had me do was walk into the facility and interact with a terminal. Once I had done that, I found the Soul Spark Cylinder, which contained hundreds of eggs of the lost species on N’Erud and survived in Remnant 2.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tracking down The Eon Vault and reaching this point does take a bit of time. In my experience, it does seem to appear in the second region in Remnant 2, which does mean I have to fight my way through a dungeon and defeat a boss to reach this area, but it was not directly at the end. After defeating the boss and making my way onto the second part of the map, The Eon Vault appeared, and I could grab these items.

Now, the last thing to do was to make my way to the end of the area, and complete N’Erud, earning the next Segment for the Remnant 2 main quest.