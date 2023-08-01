Remnant 2: How to Get the Void Heart Relic

Like every other piece of gear in Remnant 2, there are more Relics — usually your main healing items but can provide buffs, too — than you’ll probably know what to do with. The Void Heart is one such Relic, but rather than focusing on pure healing or buffing; it reduces your damage taken by half for four seconds, then restores 100% of the damage taken over three-quarters of a second when the buff ends. Depending on your build, you might find this to be the best heal in the game or a massive hindrance. Whatever the case, here’s how to get the Void Heart so you can try it on your character.

Where to Find the Void Heart in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Void Heart Relic is native to the world of N’Erud, but not every version of the place holds the keys to finding it. Specifically, you need the instance of N’Erud that requires you to search for the three Seeker’s Keys. You might not have played this particular quest on your first playthrough, but I think it’s definitely worth doing the Soul Seeker quest and running N’Erud on Adventure until you start the Seeker’s Keys portion. Once you have all three Seeker’s Keys, defeat Sha’Hala: Spectral Guardian of N’Erud, the world boss of the zone.

Once Sha’hala is dead, return to the Custodian, or meet him. His lair should be close to the entrance to the Sentinel’s Keep and the Threshold of the Unknown checkpoint. He’ll embark on his quest to “Save N’Erud,” and once he shoos you away, a twelve-hour real-world timer will start. You’ll need to wait a full half a day of actual time, but once you do and try to load up any location on N’Erud, you’ll notice that everything is glitched out and unavailable — save for one place in the bottom right: the void of Alepsis-Tuara.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Travel to the checkpoint there (it will already be active) to find that the world of N’Erud has been consumed by the black hole it used to orbit. The purple void only has three notable items: the checkpoint, an audio log near the checkpoint, and a farther way off is the Void Heart. Beyond the lore from the audio log, there’s nothing else to do here, so you’re free to leave and try out your new Relic.