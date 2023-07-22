Remnant 2: How to Unlock the Dormant N’Erudian Facility Locked Door

There are several mysteries for you to solve as you explore Remnant 2. These are creative puzzles for you to solve, which will give you access to a variety of loot and items as you explore the game. While on N’Erud there’s a dungeon you can find called the Dormant N’Erudian Facility that contains a locked door, and you won’t be able to open it.

There’s a particular way to unlock this door, and if you can find how to do this, several rewards are waiting for you. It can be a little tricky though, especially in this pesky facility. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Dormant N’Erudian Facility locked door in Remnant 2.

Where to Unlock the Dormant N’Erudian Facility Locked Door in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Clear the Dormant N’Erudian Facility in Remnant 2

Before you work on attempting to open the locked door when you first enter the Dormant N’Erudian Facility, my best advice to you is to clear the dungeon. When you initially arrive in this dungeon while playing Remnant 2, a countdown will appear, and a requirement to remain in the dungeon is to remove all enemies before the countdown finishes.

This should be your only objective when you arrive in this area, and you’ll need to work your way through every section of this dungeon before the timer shuts down. In my experience, you need to explore four to five primary areas in the Dormant N’Erudian Facility before the timer is shut off, giving you free rein to explore the rest of the area on your Remnant 2 character. Although it’s a bit frustrating when you first arrive, it shouldn’t be too difficult at any level.

Where to Unlock the Dormant N’Erudian Facility in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, with the countdown finished, make your way to the large chamber on the far side of the facility. For me, it was on the opposite of the starting area of the Dormant N’Erudian Facility. You should see an open railing on the right side, where we’ve pictured the location above. Head over here, and you can drop down into a secret area, which will lead to an elevator and takes you above the one you were in Remnant 2.

To the right of the main console will be an item called Biome-Control Glyph. This is the key you need to have to unlock the door at the beginning of the Dormant N’Erudian Facility, and you can bring that back with you to the entrance. Interact with the locked door, and your Remnant 2 character can now walk inside this area. You’ll find an amulet called Toxic Release Valve and a quest item called Memory Core II, a critical item you can use later on.