Remnant 2: How to Use The Nightweaver Stone Doll

Remnant 2 contains some crazy obscure items that you can find while playing the game. One of them is the Nightweaver Stone Doll, an item that you can find while exploring the Asylum in Losomn. The way you go about obtaining this item will take a good amount of time to track down, but it’s worth it.

After you acquire the Nightweaver Stone Doll, it’s a critical main quest item, but the exact way you use it is never explained. There’s a perfect opportunity for you to make use of this item and obtain an item known as the Dreamcatcher. Here’s what you need to know about how to use the Nightweaver Stone Doll in Remnant 2.

How to Get The Nightweaver Stone Doll in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can worry about obtaining the Nightweaver Stone Doll in Remnant 2, you’ll need to make your way through the Asylum and help the Head Doctor escape. You can find the Aslyum in the city section of Losomn, and this location will appear in your version of the game if you’re attempting to take down the Nightweaver, the world boss.

There’s a chance you might not encounter this being during your first or second playthrough of Remnant 2, but if you do, you can find the Asylum by searching for it in the Morrow Parish section. It should be in a blocked area, and you’ll likely need to progress through a dungeon, defeat the boss, and then find the Asylum on the other side. Unlike other areas, the Asylum is not a dungeon but a distinct location to track down.

When you arrive, you’ll find multiple nurses that have gone crazy, and they will be aggressive with you. Your goal is to head down to the bottom floor and speak with the head doctor. They will tell you they’re making Stone-Carved Dolls, and you can find the real ones scattered throughout the Asylum.

On the third floor, there will be the final Stone-Carved Doll and a Prison Cell key, which you can use on the head doctor’s door. However, when you do this, you’ll open the door to discover they were never there, and you’ll find the Nightweaver Stone Doll on the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to Use the Nightweaver Stone Doll in Remnant 2

How you use the Nightweave Stone Doll by interacting with the Nightweaver’s Web, which will be inside the Torrmented Asylum, and the entrance to this location is in the basement of the Asylum. You’ll find this object in Remnant 2 where you can interact with it and use the Nightweave Stone Doll on it, and you’ll unlock the Dreamcatcher in Remnant 2, a powerful melee weapon that unlocks numerous useful items and secrets throughout the rest of the game.

However, you can only use the Nightweaver Stone Doll on the Nightweaver’s Web after you used the Soulkey Tribute item to unlock this area. You can obtain this item by first encountering the Nightweaver after speaking with Nimue and visiting their hunting grounds in Remnant 2. You can encounter Nimue for the first time by heading up to the top floor of the Asylum and walking through the door to Nimue’s Retreat.

I was able to first encounter the Nightweaver by exploring the Shattered Gallery and encountering them shortly after defeating a boss in this location. They were feasting on a victim and dropped the Soulkey Tribute item during my Remnant 2 playthrough.

It took me longer than I would like to admit to figure out this was how you used the Nightweaver Stone Doll. Thankfully, the Nightweaver Web was not too far away, and when I finally figured it out, I had the highly-coveted item for my Remnant 2 character. The tricky part was trying to track down the Soulkey Tribute.