Remnant 2: How to Use The Plain Ribbon in Remnant 2

There are dozens of unique items and weapons for you to find while exploring Remnant 2. The descriptions with many of them don’t always provide you with the full story, and you might have to figure out how to use them. One of the more unorthodox ones is the Plain Ribbon, which you can find while exploring Losomn.

The Plain Ribbon is a quest item but doesn’t have an immediate purpose. The way you go about using it takes a bit of figuring out, but for some more items, it’s worth it. Here’s what you need to know about how you can use the Plain Ribbon in Remnant 2.

Where to Find The Plain Ribbon in Remnant 2

You can initially find the Plain Ribbon while searching through Losomn in Remnant 2. I was able to find it while exploring the Shattered Gallery, which everyone may not encounter. Some may find it in the Gilded Chamber, but I did not. When you locate the Plain Ribbon, it’s time to find out how to use them, and it requires you to track down a particular set of statues.

The Fae statue you need to find features two Faes standing next to each other, opposite one another, and they appear like they’re dancing in Remnant 2. For me, I could find them in the exact location that I was in, in the Shattered Gallery, where the two Fae were standing at the center of a fountain, and they were dancing with each other.

Where to Use the Plain Ribbon in Remnant 2

When I approach the statue, I can offer the Plain Ribbon to the pair and complete this portion in Remnant 2. However, it is important to note that the setting that you provide this time to the Fae statue is important. Depending on the world you’re currently in for Losomn, the reward will be different. There are lot of puzzles like this in Losomn, such as opening all of the doors in Postulant’s Parlor, or picking to fight against Faelin or Faerin.

You can swap between two worlds for Losomn, which has to do with the Fae Courts in Remnant 2. Faelin rules the light world, and then there’s the dark world, controlled by Faerin. These two are the opposite sides of the same coin, and you should be able to find a Fae statue in both of them. If you cannot swap worlds, I recommend saving for a chance to use the Plain Ribbon on another playthrough to obtain the item you want to unlock.

If you place the Plain Ribbon on the Fae Statues in the light world, you’ll receive the Golden Ribbon. The Golden Ribbon increases your mod damage by 25%, and activating a mod grants you haste for 15 seconds. Alternatively, if you give the Fae Statues the Plain Ribbon while in the dark world, you’ll get the Silver Ribbon. The Silver Ribbon increases your skill damage by 25%, and activating a skill grants you haste for 15 seconds.

Both items are extremely helpful to you in Remnant 2, but it’s up to you to pick which of the two you’d like to obtain. For my playthrough, I went with the Silver Ribbon, and I plan to track down the Plain Ribbon again to earn the Golden Ribbon in my next return to Losomn.