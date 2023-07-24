Remnant 2: How to Win Postulant’s Parlor Board Game Puzzle

There are numerous unique puzzles and riddles waiting for you in Remnant 2. How you complete these puzzles might take a bit of time, but with some patience, you can work your way through them and discover the solution. When you arrive at the Postulant’s Parlor, there’s a board game waiting for you that you can find.

The board game is relatively simple, but getting the solution can be challenging. There are a few ways to go about it, but we’ve discovered a method that makes it relatively easy to figure out and earn the reward. Here’s what you need to know about winning the Postulant’s Parlor Board Game Puzzle in Remnant 2.

How to Complete the Postulant’s Parlor Chess Game Solution in Remnant 2

An opponent will be waiting for you when you arrive at the board game. Approach the game to start it in Remnant 2, and it’s your move. There’s also a book to the right of the board game that explains the rules, but there’s a good amount of reading. The short answer is that your goal is to get three of your pieces in a row before your opponent does.

When you arrive at the board, each player has three pieces. Your three are in the middle, bottom middle, and right middle. The quickest way I’ve found to reach the final solution in my Remnant 2 playthrough is to move the middle piece up and then wait for my opponent.

After doing that, I move the bottom middle piece to the left, let the opponent go, and then move that piece up once. The game should look like the picture below, with one piece in the left middle, one in the top middle slot, and the one in the right middle should never have moved.

Now, all you have to do is move the top middle piece down back to its original spot where you started the Remnant 2 game and can complete it. It is important to note that the opponent has changed up the order of their moves, so it might not reflect the exact game we played, but this solution worked out extremely well for me, and I was able to win.

The reward for completing this puzzle is the Royal Hunting Bow, a long gun you can use for the rest of your Remnant 2 playthrough and future ones with this character.