Remnant 2: Should You Kill the Doe or Revive It?

When visiting Yaesha in Remnant 2, there’s a chance you’ll encounter the corrupted Wolf, also known as the Ravager and the Doe of that world. These two are bound to one another, and in the first game, Remnant: From the Ashes, the Ravager was supposedly eliminated. However, it’s returned, and it is now corrupted by The Root.

Using the Root, the Ravager has captured the Doe and gives you a choice. You can choose to pull out your weapon and use it against the Doe, or you can choose to Revive. The choice is yours, and this is one you can’t take back after you’ve made it. Here’s what you need to know about if you should kill the Doe or revive it in Remnant 2.

What Happens If You Kill the Doe in Remnant 2

The easier and quicker option you can choose to make in Remnant 2 is to kill the Doe. All you have to do for this decision to take out a weapon of your choosing, and attack the Doe. It should only take one hit. It will immediately perish, and the corrupted Ravager will howl in joy at its demise.

The rewards you get for taking out the Doe are a trait point, the main quest item called Strong Object, and an amulet, the Ravager’s Mark, which gives you the passive of Increasing all damage dealt to Bleeding targets by 20%. The bonus increases to 30% for targets with 50% or lower Health. In addition to this item, a Blood Moon appears in the region connecting to the Lost Temple, where you killed the Doe, and many of the surrounding areas, making it much easier to collect the Blood Moon Essence on Yaesha.

The balance of this world is broken, though. The Ravager is free to kill as much as it wants on Yaesha in Remnant 2, none of the life can be replaced by the Doe, upsetting it.

What Happens If You Revive the Doe in Remnant 2

Alternatively, you can choose to instead shoot the Corrupted Ravager, and a boss fight will occur with this creature. The Corrupted Ravager is a tough battle, where it is rampaging throughout the entire arena the two of you had been talking in, with the Doe on the other side of the room. This boss battle might take you a few attempts in Remnant 2, but you can always return to it again if you feel that this fight is too overpowering.

Upon defending the Doe from the Corrupted Ravager, you’ll earn a trait point, a crafting material called Crimson Membrane, and you’ll receive a Strange Object, a quest item you need to complete the main story. You will receive the Strange Object regardless if you take out the Doe or choose to revive it, and battle against the Corrupted Ravager.

It’s important to note that at any point in your Remnant 2 campaign, you can choose to reroll your world. You’ll be able to do this at any of the crystal checkpoints in your game. I recommend choosing this option after you’ve made one of these decisions, and then picking to go with the other. Rerolling a world resets all of your campaign progress, but everything for your character remains the same, which means you can see both decisions on the same character.