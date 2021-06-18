How to pre-order Riders Republic – Bonuses and editions guide

Ubisoft’s is bringing a massive multiplayer playground to PC and consoles on September 2, 2021, with Riders Republic. You’ll ride, ski, and fly through various locales like Bryce Canyon, Mammoth Mountain, and Sequoia Park. If you’re planning to shred, you might be looking to pre-order the game. This guide details everything you need to know about pre-ordering Riders Republic including the pre-order bonuses and the editions that are being offered.

Riders Republic Standard Edition

Image via Xbox

Like the many Standard Editions that have launched throughout gaming history, the Riders Republic Standard Edition is no different. Available both digitally and physically, this version of Ubisoft’s upcoming game just includes the game.

It should be noted that the PC version of the game is only available digitally. The console versions, which include PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, are available both physically and digitally. No matter which format or platform you purchase Riders Republic for, it will cost $59.99.

If you currently own a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but plan to upgrade to a next-gen console, then do not fear. You can purchase a copy of Riders Republic for the older consoles and upgrade the game to the next-gen version at no additional cost. This is true for all the editions of the game.

Riders Republic Gold Edition

The Riders Republic Gold Edition comes with extra content that you’ll probably want to grab if you plan on playing the game long term. Specifically, you will receive the Year 1 Pass, giving you access to exclusive content as it rolls out onto the game.

According to the official Riders Republic website, the Year 1 Pass includes eight exotic kits that will be redeemable throughout the year; the first will be the Rocket Bike and Rocket Skis on Day 1. It will also include the BMX Sport add-on that is planned to release after the game’s September 2 launch. For Year 1 Pass holders, all of this content will be available seven days early.

The Riders Republic Gold Edition is available for all platforms digitally for $99.99. Console players can pick up a physical version of the game at retail stores.

Riders Republic Ultimate Edition

Image via Ubisoft Store

The Riders Republic Ultimate Edition is the version you’ll want to pick up if you want to squeeze every bit of content out of the game. It should be noted this version is only available digitally and for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 are excluded from this offer.

This version of the game is not too different from the Gold Edition. The only additions you garner from purchasing the Riders Republic Ultimate Edition are four exclusive cosmetic packs. This includes the Cosmic, Rainbow, Neon, and Skull’n Style Packs. This edition costs a total of $119.99.

Pre-order bonuses

Image via Ubisoft Store

No matter which Riders Republic edition you’re grabbing when it launches in a few months, you will get access to “The Bunny Pack.” This includes a Rainbow Snowboard Paint graphic, Cute Bunny Outfit, and Blue Bunny Head. The pre-order bonus is available for all platforms.