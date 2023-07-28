Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 7-Star Tera Raid Guide: Moveset & Best Counters

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s next Tera Raid is coming in full swing with Normal-type Rillaboom. This grass monkey will be moving to the beat of his own drum as trainers attempt to take down this powerful starter.

Luckily, with the right team, this menacing musician actually becomes a cakewalk, especially since trainers can use some of the most popular Tera Raid counters to easily deal with Rillaboom. Here is 7-star Rillaboom’s moveset and the best counters you should pick in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

7-Star Rillaboom Moveset in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Rillaboom, like many other 7-Star Tera Raid bosses, isn’t limited to just four moves. Instead, 7-Star Rillaboom has seven moves at its disposal, making it a pain to type counter.

It also doesn’t help that Rillaboom is a Normal Tera Type, so only Fighting Type moves will be Super Effective. That said, don’t even think about bringing a pure fighting type to the battle, as Rillaboom knows both Hammer Arm and Acrobatics, which can one-shot unsuspecting players.

Here is 7-Star Rillaboom’s entire moveset:

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Nature Tera Type Rillaboom 100 Wood Hammer

Boom Burst

High Horsepower

Knock Off

Drum Beating

Hammer Arm

Acrobatics Grassy Surge Random Normal

Best 7-Star Rillaboom Counters

You may not like what you’re about to hear, but it’s the truth. The two best counters for the 7-Star Rillaboom Tera Raids are Annihilape and Iron Hands. Yes, they both are dual-fighting type Pokemon, but their raw damage output and tanky health bars make them incredibly viable.

The Pokemon are slightly overused, but they are efficient. Chances are, if you’ve already got one trained up, you should be ready to roll into a Rillaboom raid.

Annihilape Counter

This setup is simple. Use Screech three times, then use Drain Punch. Metronome will increase the power of Drain Punch as it’s used consecutively, which means it will deal more damage and heal more health.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Tera Type EVs & IVs Annihilape 100 Rage Fist

Drain Punch

Bulk Up

Screech Defiant Metronome Adamant Fighting HP & Attack

Iron Hands Counter

Iron Hands operates the way it does in every Tera Raid battle. Use Belly Drum, heal up with the Sitrus Berry, then use Drain Punch to continue healing. Electric Terrain can wipe out Rillaboom’s Grassy Terrain, and Sword’s Dance can safely boost its attack after Rillaboom resets stat changes.