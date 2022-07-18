All items and equipment in Risk of Rain 2

There are multiple items and equipment you can use in Risk of Rain 2. They are each unique to augment your character, giving them a better chance of surviving the massive horde of enemies they need to battle through and make it through to the end. This guide covers all items and equipment you can use in Risk of Rain 2.

Every item and equipment in Risk of Rain 2

Common – Grey

These are the most common items you’re going to find in the game.

Armor-Piercing Rounds: You deal an additional 20 percent of damage (per stack) against bosses — Requirement: Complete a teleporter event

You deal an additional 20 percent of damage (per stack) against bosses — Requirement: Complete a teleporter event Backup Magazine: Add one more charge to your secondary skill. Stacking this item increases the charge by one. — Requirement: Fully charge a teleporter without receiving damage.

Add one more charge to your secondary skill. Stacking this item increases the charge by one. — Requirement: Fully charge a teleporter without receiving damage. Bundle of Fireworks: When you open a chest, eight fireworks explode out and deal 300 percent base damage to enemies. You gain four fireworks per stack. — Requirement: You must duplicate the same item at a 3D printer seven times in a row.

When you open a chest, eight fireworks explode out and deal 300 percent base damage to enemies. You gain four fireworks per stack. — Requirement: You must duplicate the same item at a 3D printer seven times in a row. Bustling Fungus: You stand still for two seconds, creating an area of healing for

You stand still for two seconds, creating an area of healing for Cautious Slug: Your health regeneration increases by 250 percent when you’re outside of combat, and this effect stacks by 150 percent per stack.

Your health regeneration increases by 250 percent when you’re outside of combat, and this effect stacks by 150 percent per stack. Crowbar: You deal 150 percent damage to enemies above 90 percent health. This ability’s damage percentage increases by 30 for each stack — — Requirements: Discover 10 unique Common items.

You deal 150 percent damage to enemies above 90 percent health. This ability’s damage percentage increases by 30 for each stack — — Requirements: Discover 10 unique Common items. Energy Drink: Your sprint speed increases by 30 percent and each stack adds another 20 percent.

Your sprint speed increases by 30 percent and each stack adds another 20 percent. Focus Crystal : Increase damage to enemies within 13 meters by 20% each stack.

: Increase damage to enemies within 13 meters by 20% each stack. Gasoline: When you kill an enemy, they ignite all nearby enemies within 12 meters. Enemies burn for 150 percent base damage. You gain 75 percent damage and four meters per stack.

When you kill an enemy, they ignite all nearby enemies within 12 meters. Enemies burn for 150 percent base damage. You gain 75 percent damage and four meters per stack. Item Scrap, White : Does nothing Prioritized when used with 3D printers.

: Does nothing Prioritized when used with 3D printers. Lens-Maker’s Glasses: You have a 10 percent chance to strike your opponent and deal double damage critically. This stacks at 10 percent.

You have a 10 percent chance to strike your opponent and deal double damage critically. This stacks at 10 percent. Medkit: You gain a heal 1.1 seconds after you take damage. The heal starts at 10 and increases by 10 per stack. — Requirement: You must defeat an Elite-type enemy

You gain a heal 1.1 seconds after you take damage. The heal starts at 10 and increases by 10 per stack. — Requirement: You must defeat an Elite-type enemy Mocha : Increases attack speed by 7.5% and movement speed by 7% per stack

: Increases attack speed by 7.5% and movement speed by 7% per stack Monster Tooth: When you kill an enemy, the foe drops a healing orb that heals for 10 health, and each stack increases the heal by five.

When you kill an enemy, the foe drops a healing orb that heals for 10 health, and each stack increases the heal by five. Oddly-shaped Opal : Increase armor by 100 while out of danger, per stack

: Increase armor by 100 while out of danger, per stack Paul’s Goat Hoof: Your movement increases by 14 percent per stack. — Requirement: You must fail the Shrine of Chance 3 times in a row.

Your movement increases by 14 percent per stack. — Requirement: You must fail the Shrine of Chance 3 times in a row. Personal Shield Generator: You gain an additional 25 health shield, and recharges when you’re not taking damage. You can increase the protection by 25 per stack.

You gain an additional 25 health shield, and recharges when you’re not taking damage. You can increase the protection by 25 per stack. Power Elixir : Taking damage to below 25% health consumes this item, healing you for 75% of your maximum health.

: Taking damage to below 25% health consumes this item, healing you for 75% of your maximum health. Repulsion Armor Plate : Reduce all incoming damage by 5 per stack. Cannot be reduced below 1.

: Reduce all incoming damage by 5 per stack. Cannot be reduced below 1. Roll of Pennies : Gain 3 gold on taking damage from an enemy, per stack.

: Gain 3 gold on taking damage from an enemy, per stack. Rusted Key: With it, you can find a hidden cache in each level. Stacking this item means you increase the item rarity in the create — Requirement: Defeat the boss that spawns at the teleporter in under 15 seconds.

With it, you can find a hidden cache in each level. Stacking this item means you increase the item rarity in the create — Requirement: Defeat the boss that spawns at the teleporter in under 15 seconds. Soldier’s Syringe: Increases attack speed by 15 percent per stack

Increases attack speed by 15 percent per stack Sticky Bomb: You have a five percent chance of hitting an enemy with a bomb. When it explodes, it does 250 percent base damage. Each stack adds 125 percent.

You have a five percent chance of hitting an enemy with a bomb. When it explodes, it does 250 percent base damage. Each stack adds 125 percent. Stun Grenade: You have a five percent chance to stun an enemy for two seconds. This effect increase by five percent per stack.

You have a five percent chance to stun an enemy for two seconds. This effect increase by five percent per stack. Topaz Brooch : Gain a temporary barrier on kill for 15 health, per stack.

: Gain a temporary barrier on kill for 15 health, per stack. Tougher Times: Increases 15 percent per stack chance to block incoming damage, and this is not affected by luck. — Requirement: You must die five times.

Increases 15 percent per stack chance to block incoming damage, and this is not affected by luck. — Requirement: You must die five times. Tri-tip Dagger: You have a 15 percent chance to cause an enemy to bleed for 240 percent base damage. This effect stacks for 15 percent per item.

You have a 15 percent chance to cause an enemy to bleed for 240 percent base damage. This effect stacks for 15 percent per item. Warbanner: When you level up, a banner drops increasing the attack and movement speed of you and your allies within the aura. The aura starts at 16 meters and increases by eight per stack.

Uncommon – Green

These are the less common items, which typically show up in larger chests, elites, bosses, random containers, and shrines.

AtG Missile Mk 1: You have a 10 percent chance to fire a missile, which does 300 percent damage. Each stack adds another 300 percent.

You have a 10 percent chance to fire a missile, which does 300 percent damage. Each stack adds another 300 percent. Bandolier: You have an 18 percent chance of having an ammo pack drop after killing an enemy, which resets all of your cooldowns.

You have an 18 percent chance of having an ammo pack drop after killing an enemy, which resets all of your cooldowns. Berzerker’s Pauldron: When you kill three enemies within a second of each other, you go into a frenzy for six seconds, which increases your movement speed by 50 percent and your attack speed by 100. Stacking this item raises the time by four seconds. — Requirements: Charge the teleporter with less than 10 percent of your maximum health.

When you kill three enemies within a second of each other, you go into a frenzy for six seconds, which increases your movement speed by 50 percent and your attack speed by 100. Stacking this item raises the time by four seconds. — Requirements: Charge the teleporter with less than 10 percent of your maximum health. Chronobauble: When hitting enemies you slow their movement speed down by 60 percent for one second. Stacking this item increases the slow time by one second, for each stack.

When hitting enemies you slow their movement speed down by 60 percent for one second. Stacking this item increases the slow time by one second, for each stack. Fuel Cell: Your equipment gains an additional charge and reduces the cooldown by 15 percent. Stacking this item increases the charge by one, and you gain 15 percent cooldown each time. — Requirements: Pick up five different types of Equipment.

Your equipment gains an additional charge and reduces the cooldown by 15 percent. Stacking this item increases the charge by one, and you gain 15 percent cooldown each time. — Requirements: Pick up five different types of Equipment. Ghor’s Tome : 4% chance on kill to drop a treasure worth $25. This item scales over time.

: 4% chance on kill to drop a treasure worth $25. This item scales over time. Harvester’s Scythe: Your critical chance increases by five percent. When you land a critical strike, you heal for eight health. Stacking this item increases healing by four. — Requirements: Complete a Prismatic Trial

Your critical chance increases by five percent. When you land a critical strike, you heal for eight health. Stacking this item increases healing by four. — Requirements: Complete a Prismatic Trial Hopoo Feather: You can perform an additional jump, and stacking this item adds one each time.

You can perform an additional jump, and stacking this item adds one each time. Hunter’s Harpoon : Killing an enemy increases movement speed by 125%, fading over second.

: Killing an enemy increases movement speed by 125%, fading over second. Ignition Tank : Ignite effects deal +300% more damage over time, stacks.

: Ignite effects deal +300% more damage over time, stacks. Infusion: When you kill an enemy, your health permanently increases by one, to a maximum of 100. Stacking this item increases the maximum by 100. — Requirements: Kill 3,000 enemies.

When you kill an enemy, your health permanently increases by one, to a maximum of 100. Stacking this item increases the maximum by 100. — Requirements: Kill 3,000 enemies. Item Scrap, Green : Does nothing. Prioritized when used with 3D printers

: Does nothing. Prioritized when used with 3D printers Kjaro’s Band: You have an eight percent chance when hitting an enemy to have a runic flame tornado, dealing 500 percent damage. Stacking this item increases the damage by 250 percent, per stack. — Requirements: Discover the hidden chamber in the Abandoned Aqueduct.

You have an eight percent chance when hitting an enemy to have a runic flame tornado, dealing 500 percent damage. Stacking this item increases the damage by 250 percent, per stack. — Requirements: Discover the hidden chamber in the Abandoned Aqueduct. Leeching Seed: When you deal damage, you heal one health. This amount increases by one for every stack.

When you deal damage, you heal one health. This amount increases by one for every stack. Lepton Daisy : Raising a healing nova during the Teleporter event, healing all nearby allies for 50% of their maximum health. This occurs one time, per stack.

: Raising a healing nova during the Teleporter event, healing all nearby allies for 50% of their maximum health. This occurs one time, per stack. Old Guillotine : Instantly kill Elite monsters below 13% health, and increases per stack by 13% health.

: Instantly kill Elite monsters below 13% health, and increases per stack by 13% health. Old War Stealth kit: When you take damage, you have a chance of increasing your movement speed by 40 percent and gain invisibility for three seconds. You can improve the invisibility length by 1.5 seconds for each stack. The more damage you take, the higher chance you have of this effect happening.

When you take damage, you have a chance of increasing your movement speed by 40 percent and gain invisibility for three seconds. You can improve the invisibility length by 1.5 seconds for each stack. The more damage you take, the higher chance you have of this effect happening. Predatory Instincts: Landing a critical strike increases your attack speed by 10 percent. You can reach a maximum cap of 30 percent. — Requirement: You must achieve 200 percent attack speed.

Landing a critical strike increases your attack speed by 10 percent. You can reach a maximum cap of 30 percent. — Requirement: You must achieve 200 percent attack speed. Razorwire : Getting hit causes you to explode in a burst of razors, dealing 160% damage. This attack will hit up to 5 targets in a 25 meter radius. Each stack increases the targets by 2, and the range by 10 meters.

: Getting hit causes you to explode in a burst of razors, dealing 160% damage. This attack will hit up to 5 targets in a 25 meter radius. Each stack increases the targets by 2, and the range by 10 meters. Red Whip: When you leave combat, your movement speed increases by 30 percent. Stacking this item increases the effect by 30 percent, each time.

When you leave combat, your movement speed increases by 30 percent. Stacking this item increases the effect by 30 percent, each time. Regenerating Scrap : Does nothing. It is prioritized when used with Uncommon 3D printers. This item will regenerate at the beginning of each stage.

: Does nothing. It is prioritized when used with Uncommon 3D printers. This item will regenerate at the beginning of each stage. Rose Buckler: Your armor increases by 25 while sprinting. Stacking this item increases the armor by 25.

Your armor increases by 25 while sprinting. Stacking this item increases the armor by 25. Runald’s Band: You have an eight percent chance when hitting an enemy to have runic ice hit them, which slows them down by 80 percent and deals 250 percent damage. Stacking this item increases the damage by 125 percent. — Requirements: Discover the hidden chamber in the Abandoned Aqueduct.

You have an eight percent chance when hitting an enemy to have runic ice hit them, which slows them down by 80 percent and deals 250 percent damage. Stacking this item increases the damage by 125 percent. — Requirements: Discover the hidden chamber in the Abandoned Aqueduct. Shipping Request Form : A delivery containing two items will appear in a random location on each stage. Every stack increases the chances of rarer items being inside these shipments.

: A delivery containing two items will appear in a random location on each stage. Every stack increases the chances of rarer items being inside these shipments. Shuriken : Activating your Primary Skill also throws a shuriken that deals 400% of damage. You can up to 3 shurikens which reload over 10 seconds. Each stack increases the damage by 100%, and increases the number of shurikens by 1.

: Activating your Primary Skill also throws a shuriken that deals 400% of damage. You can up to 3 shurikens which reload over 10 seconds. Each stack increases the damage by 100%, and increases the number of shurikens by 1. Squid Polyp : Activating an interactable summons a Squid Turret that attacks nearby enemies at 100% attack speed. This lasts for 30 seconds. Each item stacks the speed by another 100%.

: Activating an interactable summons a Squid Turret that attacks nearby enemies at 100% attack speed. This lasts for 30 seconds. Each item stacks the speed by another 100%. Ukulele: You have a 25 percent chance to fire chain lightning for 80 percent damage, damaging three targets that are within 20 meters of you. Stacking this item increases the number of enemies you can attack and the range by two.

You have a 25 percent chance to fire chain lightning for 80 percent damage, damaging three targets that are within 20 meters of you. Stacking this item increases the number of enemies you can attack and the range by two. War Horn : Activating your Equipment gives you 70% attack speed for 8 seconds. Each stack increases this item duration by 4 seconds.

: Activating your Equipment gives you 70% attack speed for 8 seconds. Each stack increases this item duration by 4 seconds. Wax Quail: When you jump as you sprint, you receive a boost forward by 10 meters. Stacking this item increases the lift forward by 10 meters. — Requirements: Reach 300 percent movement speed, and this includes when you’re sprinting.

When you jump as you sprint, you receive a boost forward by 10 meters. Stacking this item increases the lift forward by 10 meters. — Requirements: Reach 300 percent movement speed, and this includes when you’re sprinting. Will-o’-the-wisp: When you kill an enemy, you spawn a lava pillar in a 12-meter radius that deals 350 percent base damage. Stacking this item increases the range by 2.4 meters and the damage by 280 percent.

Lunar – Blue

These are the new lunar items you can acquire using the Lunar coins.

Beads of Fealty : Seems to do nothing. However, when the player enters the Celestial Portal, they will be transported to A Moment, Whole before ending the run, a secret area containing Twisted Scavengers.

: Seems to do nothing. However, when the player enters the Celestial Portal, they will be transported to A Moment, Whole before ending the run, a secret area containing Twisted Scavengers. Brittle Crown: You have a 30 percent chance to hit your enemy and gain three gold. However, you lose gold equal to the amount you get hit for, or you lose the percent of gold equal to the percent of maximum health you lose based on the hit; the game choices whichever is larger. When stacking, the amount of gold you receive increases by three.

You have a 30 percent chance to hit your enemy and gain three gold. However, you lose gold equal to the amount you get hit for, or you lose the percent of gold equal to the percent of maximum health you lose based on the hit; the game choices whichever is larger. When stacking, the amount of gold you receive increases by three. Corpsebloom: Your healing increases by 100 percent more. However, all of your healing gets applied over time. You can heal for a maximum of 10 percent of your health per second. When stacking the maximum percentage is reduced by 50 percent.

Your healing increases by 100 percent more. However, all of your healing gets applied over time. You can heal for a maximum of 10 percent of your health per second. When stacking the maximum percentage is reduced by 50 percent. Defiant Gouge : Using a Shrine summons enemies. This item stacks, increasing the difficulty of the enemies that spawn.

: Using a Shrine summons enemies. This item stacks, increasing the difficulty of the enemies that spawn. Egocentrism : Every 3 seconds, gain an orbiting bomb that detonates on impact for 360% damage. You can fire up to 3 bombs, and every 60 seconds a random item is converted into this item. This item stacks, decreasing the time it takes to activate by 50% and the number of bombs by 1.

: Every 3 seconds, gain an orbiting bomb that detonates on impact for 360% damage. You can fire up to 3 bombs, and every 60 seconds a random item is converted into this item. This item stacks, decreasing the time it takes to activate by 50% and the number of bombs by 1. Essence of Heresy : Your character’s special skill is replaced with Ruin. Whenever you deal damage, you gain a stack of Ruin for 10 seconds. Activating the skill detonates all Ruin stacks at unlimited range, dealing 300% damage plus 120% damage per stack of ruin, recharges after 8 seconds. This item stacks, increasing Ruins stacks by 10 and increases recharge time by 8 seconds.

: Your character’s special skill is replaced with Ruin. Whenever you deal damage, you gain a stack of Ruin for 10 seconds. Activating the skill detonates all Ruin stacks at unlimited range, dealing 300% damage plus 120% damage per stack of ruin, recharges after 8 seconds. This item stacks, increasing Ruins stacks by 10 and increases recharge time by 8 seconds. Effigy of Grief: All characters get slowed by 50%, and their armor is reduced by 20.

All characters get slowed by 50%, and their armor is reduced by 20. Eulogy Zero : Items have a 5% chance to become a Lunar item instead. This item stacks, increasing the chance by 5%.

: Items have a 5% chance to become a Lunar item instead. This item stacks, increasing the chance by 5%. Focused Convergence : Teleporters charge 30% faster, but the size of the Teleporter zone is 50% smaller. This item stacks, increasing charge by 30% and decreasing zone size by 50%.

: Teleporters charge 30% faster, but the size of the Teleporter zone is 50% smaller. This item stacks, increasing charge by 30% and decreasing zone size by 50%. Gesture of the Drowned : Reduce Equipment cooldown by 50%. Forces your Equipment to activate whenever it is of cooldown.

: Reduce Equipment cooldown by 50%. Forces your Equipment to activate whenever it is of cooldown. Glowing Meteorite: Summon meteors from above and have them damage everyone for 600 percent damage per hit. The effect lasts for 20 seconds. — Requirements: You must carry five lunar items in a single run.

Summon meteors from above and have them damage everyone for 600 percent damage per hit. The effect lasts for 20 seconds. — Requirements: You must carry five lunar items in a single run. Hellfire Tincture: Have all characters within eight meters catch fire. The effect’s damage goes off of your maximum health, which occurs every second. The burn hurts allies for 0.5 times the base strength, and enemies are hurt 24 times the base strength.

Have all characters within eight meters catch fire. The effect’s damage goes off of your maximum health, which occurs every second. The burn hurts allies for 0.5 times the base strength, and enemies are hurt 24 times the base strength. Hooks of Heresy : Charge up a projectile that deals 875% damage per second to nearby enemies, exploding after 3 seconds to deal 700% damage and roots enemies for 3 seconds. This item recharges after 5 seconds. This item stacks.

: Charge up a projectile that deals 875% damage per second to nearby enemies, exploding after 3 seconds to deal 700% damage and roots enemies for 3 seconds. This item recharges after 5 seconds. This item stacks. Light Flux Pauldron : Creates a Ward of Power in a random location nearby that buffs both enemies and allies within 16 meter, allowing them to deal 50% more damage.

: Creates a Ward of Power in a random location nearby that buffs both enemies and allies within 16 meter, allowing them to deal 50% more damage. Purity : All skill cooldowns are reduced by 2 seconds. All random effects are rolled 1 time for an unfavorable outcome.

: All skill cooldowns are reduced by 2 seconds. All random effects are rolled 1 time for an unfavorable outcome. Shaped Glass: Increase your base damage by 100 percent, but your maximum health is reduced by 50 percent. Stacking this item increases the base damage by 100 percent, and further reduces your health by 50 percent.

Increase your base damage by 100 percent, but your maximum health is reduced by 50 percent. Stacking this item increases the base damage by 100 percent, and further reduces your health by 50 percent. Stone Flux Pauldron : Increases maximum health by 100% per stack. Reduces movement speed by 50% per stack.

: Increases maximum health by 100% per stack. Reduces movement speed by 50% per stack. Strides of Heresy : Replaces your Utility Skill with Shadowfade. You will fade away, becoming intangible and gaining 30% movement speed. You heal for 18.2% per stack of your maximum health, and lasts for 3 seconds per stack.

: Replaces your Utility Skill with Shadowfade. You will fade away, becoming intangible and gaining 30% movement speed. You heal for 18.2% per stack of your maximum health, and lasts for 3 seconds per stack. Transcendence: All of your health gets converted into a regenerating shield. You gain 50 percent maximum health. Stacking this item increases the maximum health gain by 25 percent.

All of your health gets converted into a regenerating shield. You gain 50 percent maximum health. Stacking this item increases the maximum health gain by 25 percent. Visions of Heresy: Replaces your primarry skill with Hungering Gaze. Fires a flurry of tracking shards that detonate after a delay, dealing 120% base damage. It holds up to 12 charges that reloads after 2 seconds.

Legendary – Red

These legendary items are some of the best equipment you can find in the game.

Aegis : Healing past full grants you a temporary barrier for 50% o the amount you health. This item stacks the shield, increasing it by 50% each time.

: Healing past full grants you a temporary barrier for 50% o the amount you health. This item stacks the shield, increasing it by 50% each time. Alien Head: Your skill cooldowns are now reduced by 25 percent. Stacking this item increases the cooldown by 25 percent.

Your skill cooldowns are now reduced by 25 percent. Stacking this item increases the cooldown by 25 percent. Ben’s Raincoat : Prevents 1 debuff, and instead grants a temporary barrier for 10% of your maximum health, recharging every 5 seconds. This item stacks and prevents 1 more debuff

: Prevents 1 debuff, and instead grants a temporary barrier for 10% of your maximum health, recharging every 5 seconds. This item stacks and prevents 1 more debuff Bottled Chaos : Trigger a random equipment effect 1 time. This item stacks and increases the effect by 1.

: Trigger a random equipment effect 1 time. This item stacks and increases the effect by 1. Brainstalks: When you kill an elite enemy, you enter a frenzy for three seconds, and none of your skills have cooldowns. Stacking this item increases the frenzy timer by two seconds. — Requirements: You must defeat an elite boss while on Monsoon difficulty.

When you kill an elite enemy, you enter a frenzy for three seconds, and none of your skills have cooldowns. Stacking this item increases the frenzy timer by two seconds. — Requirements: You must defeat an elite boss while on Monsoon difficulty. Brilliant Behemoth: All attacks from now on explode in a four-meter radius, dealing 60 percent additional damage.

All attacks from now on explode in a four-meter radius, dealing 60 percent additional damage. Ceremonial Dagger: When you kill an enemy, you release homing daggers to other targets.

When you kill an enemy, you release homing daggers to other targets. Defensive Microbots : Shoots down 1 projectibles within 20 meters every 0.5 seconds. The recharge rate of this item is scaled by your character’s attack speed.

: Shoots down 1 projectibles within 20 meters every 0.5 seconds. The recharge rate of this item is scaled by your character’s attack speed. Dio’s Best Friend: When you die, this item goes in your sted, and you return to life. You are invulnerable for three seconds. — Requirements: You must stay alive for 30 consecutive minutes.

When you die, this item goes in your sted, and you return to life. You are invulnerable for three seconds. — Requirements: You must stay alive for 30 consecutive minutes. Frost Relic: When you kill an enemy, three icicles surround you and deal 3×33 percent damage.

When you kill an enemy, three icicles surround you and deal 3×33 percent damage. H3AD-5T v2 : Increase your character’s jump health. This item creates a 5 meter to 100 meter raidus kinetic explosion when hitting the ground, dealing 1,000% to 10,000% base damage that scales up with fall distance. This item recharges every 10 seconds, and decreases the recharge rate by 50% for every stack.

: Increase your character’s jump health. This item creates a 5 meter to 100 meter raidus kinetic explosion when hitting the ground, dealing 1,000% to 10,000% base damage that scales up with fall distance. This item recharges every 10 seconds, and decreases the recharge rate by 50% for every stack. Happiest Mask: When you kill an enemy, there’s a 10 percent chance to spawn a ghost of that fallen foe that deals 500 percent damage. The ghost lasts for 30 seconds. Stacking this item increases how long the spirit stays generated by 30 seconds.

When you kill an enemy, there’s a 10 percent chance to spawn a ghost of that fallen foe that deals 500 percent damage. The ghost lasts for 30 seconds. Stacking this item increases how long the spirit stays generated by 30 seconds. Hardlight Afterburner: Increases your utility skill charges by two, and reduces its cooldown by 33 percent. Stacking this item increases the charges by two, per stack.

Increases your utility skill charges by two, and reduces its cooldown by 33 percent. Stacking this item increases the charges by two, per stack. Interstellar Desk Plant : On a kill, plant a healing fruit seed that grows into a plant after 5 seconds. The plant heals for 5% of your character’s maximum health every 0.5 seconds to all allies within 10 meters, and lasts for 10 seconds. This item stacks, and increases the range allies can heal by 5 meters for every stack.

: On a kill, plant a healing fruit seed that grows into a plant after 5 seconds. The plant heals for 5% of your character’s maximum health every 0.5 seconds to all allies within 10 meters, and lasts for 10 seconds. This item stacks, and increases the range allies can heal by 5 meters for every stack. Laster Scope : Critical strikes deal an additional 100% damage. This item stacks, and increases the damage by 100%.

: Critical strikes deal an additional 100% damage. This item stacks, and increases the damage by 100%. N’Kuhana’s Opinion: You now store 100 percent of your healing as Soul Energy. When your soul energy reaches 10 percent of your maximum health, you fire a skull that deals 250 percent damage. — Requirements: Find the Altar of N’Kuhana.

You now store 100 percent of your healing as Soul Energy. When your soul energy reaches 10 percent of your maximum health, you fire a skull that deals 250 percent damage. — Requirements: Find the Altar of N’Kuhana. Pocket I.C.B.M : All missile items and equipment fire and additional 2 missiles, increasing missile damage by 0%. However, this item stacks, and every stack increases the missile damage by 50%.

: All missile items and equipment fire and additional 2 missiles, increasing missile damage by 0%. However, this item stacks, and every stack increases the missile damage by 50%. Rejuvenation Rack: Any healing you receive is increased by 100 percent. Stacking this item raises the healing increase by 100 percent. Requirements: Reach the third teleporter event without needing to heal.

Any healing you receive is increased by 100 percent. Stacking this item raises the healing increase by 100 percent. Requirements: Reach the third teleporter event without needing to heal. Resonance Rock : Killing 4 enemies in 7 seconds charges this item. The disc launches itself toward a target for 300% base damage, piercing all enemies it doesn’t kill, and then it will explode for 1,000% damage. This item returns to the user, striking all enemies along the way for 300% damage. This item will stack, increasing the base damage by 300% and the explosion damage by 1,000%.

: Killing 4 enemies in 7 seconds charges this item. The disc launches itself toward a target for 300% base damage, piercing all enemies it doesn’t kill, and then it will explode for 1,000% damage. This item returns to the user, striking all enemies along the way for 300% damage. This item will stack, increasing the base damage by 300% and the explosion damage by 1,000%. Sentient Meat Hook: You have a 20 percent chance to hit an enemy and have homing hooks that attack up to 10 enemies, and deal 100 percent damage. Stacking this item increases the number of enemies hit by five — — Requirements: Loop back to the first stage of the game.

You have a 20 percent chance to hit an enemy and have homing hooks that attack up to 10 enemies, and deal 100 percent damage. Stacking this item increases the number of enemies hit by five — — Requirements: Loop back to the first stage of the game. Shattered Justice : After hitting an enemy 5 times, reduce their armor by 60 for 8 seconds. This item will stack and increases the armor reduction time by 8 seconds.

: After hitting an enemy 5 times, reduce their armor by 60 for 8 seconds. This item will stack and increases the armor reduction time by 8 seconds. Soulbound Catalyst: Kill enemies reduces your equipment’s cooldown by four seconds. Stacking this item increases the cooldown time by two seconds, per stack. — Requirements: Discover and activate eight unique Newt Altars.

Kill enemies reduces your equipment’s cooldown by four seconds. Stacking this item increases the cooldown time by two seconds, per stack. — Requirements: Discover and activate eight unique Newt Altars. Spare Drone Parts : Gain Col. Droneman. Drones gain 50% attack speed and cooldown reduction. Drones also gain 10% chance to fire a missile when they land a hit, dealing 300% total damage. Drones will use an automatic chain gun that deals 6×100% damage, bouncing up to 2 enemies. This item stacks and increases Drones attack speed by 50% each stack.

: Gain Col. Droneman. Drones gain 50% attack speed and cooldown reduction. Drones also gain 10% chance to fire a missile when they land a hit, dealing 300% total damage. Drones will use an automatic chain gun that deals 6×100% damage, bouncing up to 2 enemies. This item stacks and increases Drones attack speed by 50% each stack. Symbiotic Scorpion : 100% chance on hit to reduce armor by 2. This item stacks and increases the reduced armor by 2.

: 100% chance on hit to reduce armor by 2. This item stacks and increases the reduced armor by 2. Unstable Tesla Coil: You now fire out lightning that hits three enemies for 200 percent base damage every 0.5 seconds. This ability turns off every 10 seconds. When stacking this item, you increase the number of enemies you hit by three per stack — — Requirements: Deal 5,000 damage in a single attack.

You now fire out lightning that hits three enemies for 200 percent base damage every 0.5 seconds. This ability turns off every 10 seconds. When stacking this item, you increase the number of enemies you hit by three per stack — — Requirements: Deal 5,000 damage in a single attack. Wake of Vultures: You gain the power of any killed elite enemy for eight seconds. Stacking this item increases the amount of time by five seconds.

You gain the power of any killed elite enemy for eight seconds. Stacking this item increases the amount of time by five seconds. 57 Leaf Clover: Any random effect you have happen to you gets rolled a second time, with a more likely positive outcome, on your behalf. Stacking this item increases the number of rolls by one. — Requirements: Complete 20 stages in a single run.

Active – Orange

These are items you can use with a click of a button and have large cooldowns.

Blast Shower : Cleanse all negative effects. Includes debuffs, damage over time, and nearby projectiles.

: Cleanse all negative effects. Includes debuffs, damage over time, and nearby projectiles. Disposable Missile Launcher: Fire out 12 missiles, each dealing 300 percent damage.

Fire out 12 missiles, each dealing 300 percent damage. Eccentric Vase : Create a quantum tunnel of up to 1,000 meter in length. Lasts for 30 seconds.

: Create a quantum tunnel of up to 1,000 meter in length. Lasts for 30 seconds. Executive Card : Whenever you make a gold purchase, get 10% of the spend gold back. If the purchase is a multshop terminal, the other terminals will remain open.

: Whenever you make a gold purchase, get 10% of the spend gold back. If the purchase is a multshop terminal, the other terminals will remain open. Foreign Fruit: Heal for 50 percent of your maximum health.

Heal for 50 percent of your maximum health. Forgive Me Please : Throw a cursed doll out that triggers any on-kill effects you have every 1 second for 8 seconds.

: Throw a cursed doll out that triggers any on-kill effects you have every 1 second for 8 seconds. Fuel Array : Looks like it could power something. This activates when the user falls below 50% health, and triggers a 30 meter explosion that deals sever fixed damage after a short cooldown. The holder and nearby enemies take 300% of the user’s maximum health and suffer heavy knockback.

: Looks like it could power something. This activates when the user falls below 50% health, and triggers a 30 meter explosion that deals sever fixed damage after a short cooldown. The holder and nearby enemies take 300% of the user’s maximum health and suffer heavy knockback. Gnarled Woodsprite : Summon a Woodsprite who heals you for 1.5 percent of your maximum health per second. You can also send the Woodsprite to assist an ally, who receives heals for 10 percent of their maximum health. — Requirements: Fully upgrade a Shrine of the Woods.

: Summon a Woodsprite who heals you for 1.5 percent of your maximum health per second. You can also send the Woodsprite to assist an ally, who receives heals for 10 percent of their maximum health. — Requirements: Fully upgrade a Shrine of the Woods. Goobo Jr. : Spawn a gummy clone that has 300% damage and 300% health, which expires in 30 seconds.

: Spawn a gummy clone that has 300% damage and 300% health, which expires in 30 seconds. Gorag’s Opus : All allies enter a frenzy for 7 seconds. Increases movement speed by 50% and attack speed by 100%.

: All allies enter a frenzy for 7 seconds. Increases movement speed by 50% and attack speed by 100%. Jade Elephant : Gain 500 armor for 5 seconds.

: Gain 500 armor for 5 seconds. Milky Chrysalis: You gain wings, granting you the ability to fly for 15 seconds. Your movement speed also increases by 20 percent while this is activated.

You gain wings, granting you the ability to fly for 15 seconds. Your movement speed also increases by 20 percent while this is activated. Molotov : Throw 6 molotvo cocktails that ignite enemies for 500% base damage. Each molotov leaves a burning area for 200% damage per second.

: Throw 6 molotvo cocktails that ignite enemies for 500% base damage. Each molotov leaves a burning area for 200% damage per second. Ocular HUD: You gain 100 percent Critical Strike Chance for eight seconds.

You gain 100 percent Critical Strike Chance for eight seconds. Preon Accumulator: Fire out preon tendrils, hitting enemies within 30 meters for 600 percent damage per second. Hitting an enemy causes a 20-meter explosion, dealing 4,000 percent damage. — Requirements: Open the Timed Security Chest on Rallypoint Delta

Fire out preon tendrils, hitting enemies within 30 meters for 600 percent damage per second. Hitting an enemy causes a 20-meter explosion, dealing 4,000 percent damage. — Requirements: Open the Timed Security Chest on Rallypoint Delta Primordial Cube: Fire out a black hole that pulls any enemy within 30 meters to it. The black hole lasts for 10 seconds.

Fire out a black hole that pulls any enemy within 30 meters to it. The black hole lasts for 10 seconds. Radar Scanner : You reveal all of the interactables for 10 seconds, but they must be within 500 meters of you. — Requirements: You need to collect 10 monster or environment logs.

: You reveal all of the interactables for 10 seconds, but they must be within 500 meters of you. — Requirements: You need to collect 10 monster or environment logs. Recycler : Transform an item or equipment into a different one. Can only be converted into the same tier one time.

: Transform an item or equipment into a different one. Can only be converted into the same tier one time. Remote Caffeinator : Request an Eclipse Zero Vending Machine from the UES Safe Travels. Delivery guaranteed in 5 seconds, dealing 2,000% damage. Heal up to 3 targets for 25% of their maximum health.

: Request an Eclipse Zero Vending Machine from the UES Safe Travels. Delivery guaranteed in 5 seconds, dealing 2,000% damage. Heal up to 3 targets for 25% of their maximum health. Royal Capacitor : Aim at a particular enemy, and hitting this item summons a massive lightning bolt to hit them; the attack deals 3000 percent damage and stuns enemies near your target. — Requirements: You must defeat the teleporter bosses once you have activated the two shrines of the Mountain.

: Aim at a particular enemy, and hitting this item summons a massive lightning bolt to hit them; the attack deals 3000 percent damage and stuns enemies near your target. — Requirements: You must defeat the teleporter bosses once you have activated the two shrines of the Mountain. Sawmerang : Throw three large saw blades that slice through enemies for 3×400% damage. Alos deals and additional 3×100% damage per second while bleeding enemies. Can strike enemies again when the blades return.

: Throw three large saw blades that slice through enemies for 3×400% damage. Alos deals and additional 3×100% damage per second while bleeding enemies. Can strike enemies again when the blades return. Super Massive Leech : Heal for 20% of the damage you deal for 8 seconds.

: Heal for 20% of the damage you deal for 8 seconds. The Back-Up: You summon strike drones to assist you, and they last for 25 seconds — — Requirements: Repair 30 drones or turrets.

You summon strike drones to assist you, and they last for 25 seconds — — Requirements: Repair 30 drones or turrets. The Crowdfunder : You rapidly fire out at your enemies, dealing 100 percent damage for each shot. However, each shot costs $1, and the cost increases the longer the item gets used.

: You rapidly fire out at your enemies, dealing 100 percent damage for each shot. However, each shot costs $1, and the cost increases the longer the item gets used. Trophy Hunter’s Tricorn : Execute any enemy capable of spawning a unique reward, and it wil drop that item. Equipment is consumed after use.

: Execute any enemy capable of spawning a unique reward, and it wil drop that item. Equipment is consumed after use. Volcanic Egg: Turn into a draconic fireball for 5 seconds. Deal 500% damage on impact. Detonates at the end for 800% damage.

Void Items

These are all items you can find in the Survivors of the Void expansion.

Benthic Bloom : Upgrades 3 random items to items of the next higher rarities at the stage of the stage. This item corrupts 57 Leaf Clovers.

: Upgrades 3 random items to items of the next higher rarities at the stage of the stage. This item corrupts 57 Leaf Clovers. Encrusted Key : A hidden cache contain an item will appear in a random location of every stage. Opening the cache consumes this item.

: A hidden cache contain an item will appear in a random location of every stage. Opening the cache consumes this item. Lost Seer’s Lenses : Your attacks have a 0.5% chance each stack to instantly kill a non-Boss Enemy. It corrupts all Lens-Maker’s Glasses

: Your attacks have a 0.5% chance each stack to instantly kill a non-Boss Enemy. It corrupts all Lens-Maker’s Glasses Lysate Cell : Add 1 stack charge of your Special Skill. Reduces Special skill cooldown by 33%. It corrupts all Fuel Cells

: Add 1 stack charge of your Special Skill. Reduces Special skill cooldown by 33%. It corrupts all Fuel Cells Needletick : 10% chance to collapse an enemy for 400% base damage. Corrupts all Tri-Tip Daggers

: 10% chance to collapse an enemy for 400% base damage. Corrupts all Tri-Tip Daggers Newly Hatched Zoea : Every 60 seconds, gain a random Void ally. Can have up to 1 ally at a time. This corrupts all Yellow Items. Each stack reduces the cooldown by half, and increases the allies by 1.

: Every 60 seconds, gain a random Void ally. Can have up to 1 ally at a time. This corrupts all Yellow Items. Each stack reduces the cooldown by half, and increases the allies by 1. Plasma Shrimp : Gain a shield equal to 10% of your maximum health. While you have a shield, hitting an enemy fires a missile that deals 40% total damage. Corrupts all AtG Missle Mk. 1 stacks.

: Gain a shield equal to 10% of your maximum health. While you have a shield, hitting an enemy fires a missile that deals 40% total damage. Corrupts all AtG Missle Mk. 1 stacks. Pluripotent Larva : Upon death, this item is consumed and you return to life with invulnerability for 3 seconds. All items that can be corrupted will be corrupted. Corrupts all stacks of Dio’s Best Friends

: Upon death, this item is consumed and you return to life with invulnerability for 3 seconds. All items that can be corrupted will be corrupted. Corrupts all stacks of Dio’s Best Friends Polylute : 25% chance to fire lightning for 60% total damage up to 3 times. Corrupts all Ukuleles

: 25% chance to fire lightning for 60% total damage up to 3 times. Corrupts all Ukuleles Safer Spaces : Blocks incoming damage once. Recharges after 15 seconds. This item corrupts all Tougher Times stacks, and each stack decreases recharge time by 10%.

: Blocks incoming damage once. Recharges after 15 seconds. This item corrupts all Tougher Times stacks, and each stack decreases recharge time by 10%. Singularity Band : Hits that deal more than 400% damage also fire a black hole that draw enemies within 15 meters into its center. This effect lasts for 5 seconds before collapsing, dealing 100% damage each stack total damage. Recharges every 20 seconds, and corrupts all Runald’s and Kjaro’s Band stacks.

: Hits that deal more than 400% damage also fire a black hole that draw enemies within 15 meters into its center. This effect lasts for 5 seconds before collapsing, dealing 100% damage each stack total damage. Recharges every 20 seconds, and corrupts all Runald’s and Kjaro’s Band stacks. Tentabauble : 5% chance per stack on hit to root an enemy for 1 second. Corrupts all Chronobaubles.

: 5% chance per stack on hit to root an enemy for 1 second. Corrupts all Chronobaubles. Voidsent Flame : When hitting an enemy at full health, spawn a lsava pillar in a 12 meter radius for 260% base damage. Corrupts all Will-o’-the-wisps stacks. This item stacks and increases pillar radius by 2.4 meters and damage by 156% per stack.

: When hitting an enemy at full health, spawn a lsava pillar in a 12 meter radius for 260% base damage. Corrupts all Will-o’-the-wisps stacks. This item stacks and increases pillar radius by 2.4 meters and damage by 156% per stack. Weeping Fungus: Heals for 2% for your health every second while sprinting. Corrupts all Bustling Fungi.

