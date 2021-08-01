Roblox Adopt Me Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Adopt Me is a hugely popular game, allowing you to build your own home, design your rooms, and adopt playful pets to spend your days with. You can also get access to all manner of fashions for you and your pets, and there is a huge variety of pets available. You can have everything from a cat and dog to a brown bear or a crocodile. If something is way too dangerous to own in real life, you can probably live the fantasy of owning it in Roblox Adopt Me.

How to redeem Roblox Adopt Me codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Adopt Me, hit the Twitter icon on the right side of the screen and a code box will open up. Enter the code, then hit the Submit button. Codes tend to reward you with bucks, but you can sometimes get free items with them as well.

All active Roblox Adopt Me codes