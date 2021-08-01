Roblox Airport Tycoon codes (August 2021)

Airport Tycoon can be a pretty demanding game, as there are plenty of upgrades you will need to purchase to ensure your empire is known to the masses. Unlike other games, codes in Airport Tycoon simply gift players cash, and they are then free to do with the money as they please. There is a fair amount of them, too, so that you can greatly expand the number of employees or rooms in your airport.

How to redeem Airport Tycoon codes

To redeem any of the codes below, click on the Twitter icon found underneath the Shop menu on the left-hand side. Tap on the entry box and type in each of the codes. None of the codes are case-sensitive.

All active codes

Here are the generous codes that will work for all users this month. By our math, if you use them all, that’s a free $620,000 in cash. Imagine the kind of airport that will build! Players can also join the Fat Whale Games Roblox group for an additional 5,000 cash.