Roblox Anime Adventures tier list – The best characters in Anime Adventures

Roblox Anime Adventures is a tower defense game where the worlds from different animes collide, bringing several heroes and villains into the same realm. Since there are so many characters present in the game, it can be hard to nail down the best ones for your team. Hence, we’ve put together a tier list ranking every character in Roblox Anime Adventures so that you can prioritize the best ones for your roster.

Every Anime Adventures character ranked

Character Tier S Peruna (Ghost Princess), Yuto (Cursed Child), Orwin, Broke (Soul King), Ezra (Valkyrie), Ezra (True Heart), Cel (Perfect), Goju, Moriu (Shadow Lord), Getu (Maximum), Gray, Ezra (Lightning), Megomu (Chimera Shadow), Bulmy, Crush (Ace), Super Chunks, Jelly (Heaven), Natzo, Mochi, Sukuno, Kent, Pito, Kizzua (Whirlwind) A Luci, Levy, Akano, Future Guhon, Jokujo, Emperor Whitehair, Blackhair, Kit, Lelouch, All Force, Legendary Brulo, Marada (Founder), Red Scare (Conqueror), Armein, Erein, Noruto (Beast Clock), Juozu, Eta (One Eye), Ariva, Renkoko (Ablaze), Akoku (Destruction), Blue Devil, Ulquiro, Coyote, Uru, Kisoko, Kisoko (Bankai), Ruki, Hisova, Neteru, Gone (Adult), Nobaba B Fire Fist, Sakuro, Nightmare Luffo, Diavoro, Jio, Agony, Jokuzo, Norro, Touci, Tarata, Renzi, Kazeki (Centipede), Akoku, Grim Jaw, Ichi (Hollow), Aizo, Meruam, Gone, Juvy, Gajule, Togu C Erein, Croc, Goko Black, Mivawk, Jiorno. Goko Blue, Kozaru, Renkoko, todorro, Itochi, Dabo, Noruto( Demon Clock), Zeike D Lao, Gaaro, Geno, Zennu, Piccoru, Sanjay, Luffy (Marine’s Ford), Josuka, Freezo (Final), Kizzua, Karyoin, Underhaul, Kazashu

If you are looking for a well-rounded unit to carry you through the game, Peruna (Ghost Princess) is a solid option to consider. She has high damage and range, making her a very safe pick. Furthermore, the cooldown on her skills is pretty low, so you can constantly spam them. Yuto (Cursed Child) boasts one of the best DPS in the game and can absolutely cruise through the in-game content. Another unit that finds itself at the top of the tier list is Goju, which has been dominating the meta for a long period now. Getu, when evolved, is also in consideration of being the best unit in the game. However, the cost to evolve him is high, so you will most likely not be able to get him in the early game.

The sheer number of units available in the game might seem overwhelming at first, but you will automatically get the hang of most if you play regularly. That said, trying different characters and picking a few that suit your playstyle is always the best approach to take.