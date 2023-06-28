Roblox Anime Army Codes (June 2023)

Leading an army of powerful anime characters is what dreams are made of, and this is exactly what you’ll be able to do in Roblox Anime Army. Recruit various characters and start demolishing NPCs by simply clicking on them. There is also a vast world to explore, so you’ll do more than just fight.

To get a headstart in your journey in the game, you can use codes that generally offer Spirit Orbs, Boosts and Crystals when redeemed.

Roblox Anime Army codes list

Roblox Anime Army working codes

These are the active codes for the game.

Twitter 100 – Claim Super Lucky Boost Potion

Roblox Anime Army expired codes

The codes are no longer working for the game.

SOFT RELEASE

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Army?

To redeem codes in the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

Click on the codes option on the left side of the screen.

Enter the code in the text box that pops up and click on Redeem to claim the reward.

How to get more Roblox Anime Army codes?

We will update the article as soon as new codes are released for the game, so it’s best to bookmark the page. That said, you can follow @physigames or join Anime Army Discord Server if you are looking for the game’s social handles.

Why are my Roblox Anime Army codes not working?

It’s best to redeem codes as soon as they are released since they expire over time. If you are unable to redeem codes for reasons other than their validity, you might want to double-check to see if there is a case of a typo or punctuation error.

What is Roblox Anime Army?

As mentioned before, you recruit various characters and lead them to the battlefield against enemies. Each time you are successful in your task, you get Spirit Orbs which will help you unlock the next area. Needless to say, as you unlock new areas, the enemies you face will get tougher to take down.