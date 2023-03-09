Roblox Anime Idle Simulator codes (March 2023)

There is no shortage of anime-themed experiences on Roblox, including Anime Idle Simulator. This game allows players to build their anime hero and go out to fight monsters and each other. As an idle game, you’ll recruit powerful units and send them out to cut through waves of bad guys to earn enough Shards and Gold to get the best possible equipment.

The developers of Anime Idle Simulator have released several codes to help you on your journey. These codes not only earn you free Shards and Gold but can also give you boosts to the damage you deal enemies or the gold you earn from them. Like in Anime Adventure, you’ll want to redeem these codes quickly before they expire.

All Roblox Anime Idle Simulator codes

Roblox Anime Idle Simulator codes (Working)

These are all the current working codes for Anime Idle Simulator.

JOJO — Reward: 5-Minute Gold Boost (NEW)

— Reward: 5-Minute Gold Boost (NEW) VOLTRA — Reward: 250 Gems (Note: This code is only valid after you join the developer’s Roblox Group)

— Reward: 250 Gems (Note: This code is only valid after you join the developer’s Roblox Group) ONEPUNCH — Reward: 10-Minute Damage Boost

— Reward: 10-Minute Damage Boost UPDATE3 — Reward: 5-Minute Damage Boost

— Reward: 5-Minute Damage Boost HUNTER — Reward: 10-Minute Damage Boost

— Reward: 10-Minute Damage Boost NODELAY — Reward: 300 Shards

— Reward: 300 Shards RELEASE — Reward: Free Gold

Roblox Anime Idle Simulator codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes for Anime Idle Simulator

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Idle Simulator

Redeeming codes for Roblox Anime Idle Simulator is easy. Just follow these simple steps:

Open Anime Idle Simulator on your console of choice

Click on the blue Twitter icon on the left side of the screen

Enter the code you wish to redeem into the text box that appears and click Redeem

How to get more codes for Anime Idle Simulator

Like most developers for Roblox games, the team behind Anime Idle Simulator usually put out new codes on their social media platforms. Your best bet is to follow the developers on Twitter or join their Discord server to connect with other fans and share codes when they are released. You can also join their Roblox Group to get updates for the game.

Why aren’t my Roblox Anime Idle Simulator codes working?

Most often, the reason codes for a Roblox game aren’t working is that they have expired. This can happen without warning, generally when a new code has been introduced to replace it. If you’re sure the code you’re using should be working, make sure that you have typed it correctly. If you are copying and pasting it into the text box, make sure you haven’t accidentally copied an empty space at the end of the code, which will cause it to register as invalid.

How to get more Shards in Roblox Anime Idle Simulator?

If you’ve already redeemed all the codes above and still need more Shards to get the new unit or equipment, you have a few options. Shards are generally dropped during boss fights, so you will need to spend some time grinding through enemies and take on one of the game’s bosses. Alternatively, you can purchase Shards in Anime Idle Simulator using Robux if you don’t want to wait.

What kind of game is Roblox Anime Idle Simulator?

Anime Idle Simulator is a Roblox experience that draws from multiple anime franchises and allows players to build a small army of heroes to take on waves of enemies. Much of the work is done between fights when players can upgrade their characters, boost their abilities, and buy them new equipment. During fights, players can sit back and watch their careful strategy unfold before them.