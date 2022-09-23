Roblox Anime Race Clicker codes (September 2022)

Roblox has many anime-based games in all different genres, but only a few in click simulation. A recent anime title that has been making rounds on Roblox is the Anime Race Clicker. The game is one of a kind, which pits anime characters against each other in a race. You need to earn clicks in the lobby and race with other players. Additionally, the developers keep updating the game with new and exciting things. You can also use codes to get bonuses like wheel spins, a ninja, and a free shuriken. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Anime Race Clicker.

All working codes for Roblox Anime Race Clicker

Developer Clicker House has recently added one new working code and made the number of working codes for Roblox Anime Race Clicker to three in total. All the codes reward you with different goodies; free wheel spins, a ninja, and a shuriken. The developers will likely add even more codes soon. Here are all the currently working codes for Roblox Anime Race Clicker.

SpinWheel : Redeem this code to get two free wheel spins.

: Redeem this code to get two free wheel spins. Release : Redeem this code to get a free ninja.

: Redeem this code to get a free ninja. LikeGoal500: Redeem this code to get a shuriken.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Race Clicker

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are having trouble finding where to enter any working codes, you can follow the steps below.

Launch Anime Race Clicker on your device.

Click on the small Twitter icon on the right side of your screen.

A pop-up to enter codes will appear; remember, you don’t need to verify your Twitter to redeem the codes.

Enter any of the working codes and click redeem to get goodies.

Additionally, you can verify your Twitter account by following Thepoinball to get a free ninja.

All expired codes for Roblox Anime Race Clicker

The game is relatively new and receives new updates often, but despite that, there are no expired codes for Roblox Anime Race Clicker as of this month.