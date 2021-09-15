Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator codes (September 2021)

Anime Worlds is the latest game from the creators of Pet Swarm Simulator. You will be able to travel the assorted worlds that make up the game, unlock new fighters, and slowly increase your power as you play through the game.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator

Redeeming codes in Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator is easy. All you need to do is launch the game, then press the Twitter button on the left side of the screen. Input the code in the text box of the new window that will appear, and then hit confirm when you are done.

All Active Codes for Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator

There are no currently active codes for this game. The devs have stated the first code will become available after they hit one thousand likes. This number was hit a short while ago, so hopefully, the first code goes live soon.