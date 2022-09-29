Roblox Backrooms Race Clicker codes (September 2022)

There are tons of click simulator games on Roblox, but none like Roblox Backrooms Race Clicker. The game is the perfect blend of horror and click simulator games. In the game, you need to earn clicks to outrun NextBots; if you cannot, you will get killed by it. Remember that NextBots will give a jumpscare, so if you are faint-hearted, do not play this game. As you progress in the game, you earn wins, pets, and other useful items that will help you in the game. Additionally, you can use the codes provided by the developers to get a headstart in the game. This guide has all the working codes for Backrooms Race Clicker.

All working codes for Roblox Backrooms Race Clicker

DoubleAce Games keeps its game updates with fresh updates, but sadly without any newer codes. There is only one working for the game thus far. The working codes are great as they help you with the game. There might be new codes with new milestones and updates. You can redeem the codes to get some wins without having to race other players. Here are all the working codes for Roblox Backrooms Race Clicker as of this month.

Release: Redeem this code to get wins.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Backrooms Race Clicker

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are unaware of how to redeem the codes in Roblox Backrooms Race Clicker, follow the steps below to do it easily.

Launch Roblox Backrooms Race Clicker on your device.

Look for the code option on the right side of your screen.

Click on it, and a pop-up to enter codes will appear.

Type any working codes in it and redeem them to get the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Backrooms Race Clicker

The game is still new, and there is only one working code, so thus far, there are no expired codes for Roblox Backrooms Race Clicker.