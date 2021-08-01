Roblox Bad Business codes (August 2021)
Make it rain serious coin with these Bad Business codes.
Playing Roblox’s Bad Business, you’ll see that there are hundreds of well-detailed clothes, gun skins, and charms, especially those that are released around each holiday. Typically, players spend Robux to buy them, but there is a collection of promo codes each month that greatly assist in saving you some real-life cash.
How to redeem codes in Bad Business
You can enter each of the codes shown below via the game’s main menu. There will be a gift icon in the bottom-right, which is sitting next to the settings option. A text box should then appear with a redeem button below it. Each of the codes are case-sensitive.
All active Bad Business codes
- MYTHICAL
- VOHEX
- KACHING
- doodledarko
- Huz_Gaming
- ZYLIC
- THEBOYS
- unicorn
- doge
- viking
- ADOPTME
- mbu
- juke
- blue
- fr0gs
- godstatus
- notvirtuo0z
- gun
- lecton
- mulletmafia
- pet
- ruddevmedia
- r2
- syn
- xtrnal
- Z_33