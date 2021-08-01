Roblox Bad Business codes (August 2021)

Make it rain serious coin with these Bad Business codes.

Playing Roblox’s Bad Business, you’ll see that there are hundreds of well-detailed clothes, gun skins, and charms, especially those that are released around each holiday. Typically, players spend Robux to buy them, but there is a collection of promo codes each month that greatly assist in saving you some real-life cash.

How to redeem codes in Bad Business

You can enter each of the codes shown below via the game’s main menu. There will be a gift icon in the bottom-right, which is sitting next to the settings option. A text box should then appear with a redeem button below it. Each of the codes are case-sensitive.

All active Bad Business codes

  • MYTHICAL
  • VOHEX
  • KACHING
  • doodledarko
  • Huz_Gaming
  • ZYLIC
  • THEBOYS
  • unicorn
  • doge
  • viking
  • ADOPTME
  • mbu
  • juke
  • blue
  • fr0gs
  • godstatus
  • notvirtuo0z
  • gun
  • lecton
  • mulletmafia
  • pet
  • ruddevmedia
  • r2
  • syn
  • xtrnal
  • Z_33

