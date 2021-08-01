Roblox Battleship Tycoon codes (August 2021)

Battleship Tycoon offers a thrilling experience, as players will have to create one massive ship that flourishes on offense and defense. The stronger you are, the more cash you will earn, but you do start with absolutely nothing whatsoever. Due to this, one will need a code or two that will gift them with a weapon to jump-start their cash flow.

How to enter codes in Battleship Tycoon

There are two ways to enter codes; the first being from the game’s main menu. There will be a “redeem code” button above the Start option. You can also do this in-game through the pause menu. From here, click on the Twitter logo on the right side of the screen to pop up a code entry box. Codes are case-sensitive.

All active Battleship Tycoon codes

Currently there is one code, but don’t underestimate it. This will lend you a weapon so that you can attack other ships and collect tons of cash.