Roblox Bee Farm codes (September 2021)
Don’t release the bees.
Roblox Bee Farm is as close to beekeeping in Roblox as you can get. You need to collect bees and purchase Honeycomb so that they can produce Nectar for you. However, beekeeping is hard work, and it’s not easy to earn the cash you need to keep up with your demanding swarm. That’s why we’ve put together this list of working Roblox Bee Farm codes to help you along the way.
Working Roblox Bee Farm codes
The following list contains all the Roblox Bee Farm codes we know to be working. Please read our short guide below to learn how to redeem the codes in the game.
- RELEASE: 500 Coins
- 50LIKES: 1,000 Coins
- Invite a friend to the game: 2,500 Coins
- Join the PlayTopia Roblox Group for free rewards
Expired Roblox Bee Farm codes
As of September 2021, there are no Roblox Bee Farm codes that we’re aware of that have expired. When we find a code has expired, we’ll add it to a list under this heading so that you know the reward is no longer available.
How to redeem Roblox Bee Farm codes
- Launch Roblox Bee Farm
- Tap on the Twitter icon at the top of the screen
- Type in the code you wish to redeem
- Confirm the code to redeem it to your account