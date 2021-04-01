Roblox Big Brain Simulator codes (April 2021)

Learning is a good thing, and there is no better place to practice that than in Big Brain Simulator on Roblox. Read books to get more IQ, the more IQ you have will let you jump higher, and explore the world as you gain intelligence. But, of course, even the smartest of us need some help every now and then, which is where these codes come into play.

How to enter codes in Big Brain Simulator

Find the Twitter icon in the top-left corner of your screen and click it. This will bring up a screen where you can enter any of the codes. Just hit “Redeem” when you’re done and you’re good to go.

Roblox Big Brain Simulator codes

50mil – 2,000 Coins

2,000 Coins MandigeElg – 2,500 Coins

