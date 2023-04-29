Roblox Blue Lock Game Codes (April 2023)

There are numerous games on Roblox that are inspired by popular anime manga. One such game is Blue Lock Game which is based on the manga of the same name. It is basically a soccer game where you have to work with your team and score more goals than the opposing team.

Fortunately for players venturing into the game, there are codes available that reward with free goodies when redeemed. The rewards generally include free in-game Rolls and Tokens.

Related: Roblox Color Hide and Seek Codes

Roblox Blue Lock Game Codes List

Roblox Blue Lock Game working codes

These are the active Roblox Blue Lock Game codes.

code peppersavior – Claim 150 Tokens

Claim 150 Tokens !code shrinemaidens – Claim 150 Tokens and a Free Roll

150 Tokens and a Free Roll !code UNKNOWNSPECIALCOMBOATTACK – Claim a Free Roll

Claim a Free Roll !code dmkiteifcatgirl – Claim 20 Tokens and a Free Roll

!code 1klikes – Claim 25 Tokens and a Free Roll

Claim 25 Tokens and a Free Roll !code thinkofthechildren – Claim 25 Tokens and a Free Roll

Claim 25 Tokens and a Free Roll !code march 8th – Claim 25 Tokens and a Free Roll

!code koharu – Claim Free Roll but lose 10 Tokens

!code woebloveshismoney – Lose 50 Tokens

Lose 50 Tokens !code woebapology – Lose 100 tokens

Roblox Blue Lock Game expired codes

As of now, there are no expired codes for Roblox Blue Lock Game.

How to redeem Roblox Blue Lock Game Codes

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem codes in Roblox Blue Lock Game, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

On the left side of the screen, enter the code in th chatbox to redeem the reward.

How can you get more Roblox Blue Lock Game Codes?

Join Roblox Blue Lock Game’s official Discord channel to keep track of all the updates, including codes. You can also follow their game page for the same. Regardless, we will update the article once new codes surface.

Why are my Roblox Blue Lock Game Codes not working?

There could be several reasons for the codes not working in the game. Ensure the code you type/paste is not incorrectly spelled. Check for case-sensitive letters and numbers in particular. Finally, the code you are using can be expired, so check that before you use it.

How does skills work in Roblox Blue Lock Game?

Each attribute you possess in the game comes with skill. As you upgrade the attribute gradually, the corresponding skill will be unlocked. Once unlocked, the skill will be equipped automatically to your character. To raise your attribute level, you can use tokens or win games to gain XP.

What is Roblox Blue Lock Game?

As mentioned before, the game is inspired by the popular manga Blue Lock. The main objective is to coordinate with your team and become the best striker. You’ll also gain various skills throughout your gameplay, making the overall experience much more exciting.