Roblox Budokai codes (September 2022)

Dragon Ball has become a genre in itself on Roblox. There are many iconic games for Dragon Ball, and newer additions are made now and then. One of the best newer Dragon Ball games on Roblox is Budokai. In this game, you need to choose one of the races in Dragon Ball and save the world from the enemies. It’s a straightforward battle game where you unlock new skills, forms, and abilities as you progress. The progression starts getting more difficult as you go forward in the game. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Budokai to help you with the game.

All working codes for Roblox Budokai

The developers, Xeau, have recently added three new codes and removed all the previous ones, making the number of working codes only three. Although there are only three codes, they work great and help you in the game. These codes will help you get tons of zeni and a few free spins. Here are all the working codes to help you in Roblox Budokai as of this month.

COMMONLUPDATE : Redeem this code to get two gene spins.

: Redeem this code to get two gene spins. GIVEBREAD : Redeem this code to get 10,000 zeni.

: Redeem this code to get 10,000 zeni. COMMONBANEBUG: Redeem this code one race spin, three aura spins, and one gene spin.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Budokai

If any of these codes are not working, follow the steps below to redeem them easily.

Launch Roblox Budokai on your device.

On the main screen, look for a code box in the bottom left corner of your game.

A pop-up to enter codes will appear.

Type any working codes in it and redeem them to get the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Budokai

Like many other games on Roblox, Budokai is getting older, and the previous codes expire. Here is the list of all expired codes for Roblox Budokai.