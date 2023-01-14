Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator codes (January 2023)

Did you ever want to start an airline and do things most people don’t do to make it the best? If so, Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator might be the perfect game for you. In the game, you need to start an airline from nothing and make profits by making your services exceptional.

Starting an airline can be challenging when you do not have much to spare. However, you can overcome that using the game’s working codes. The codes give you Skybux, the in-game currency for Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator.

All Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator codes list

Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator codes (Working)

snow — Reward: 1,600 Skybux

— Reward: 1,600 Skybux captain — Reward: 1,200 Skybux

— Reward: 1,200 Skybux turbulence — Reward: 1,000 Skybux

— Reward: 1,000 Skybux paris — Reward: 2,000 SkyBux

— Reward: 2,000 SkyBux triple7 — Reward: 1,500 SkyBux

— Reward: 1,500 SkyBux evacuate — Reward: 1,400 Skybux

— Reward: 1,400 Skybux airliner — Reward: 1,400 Skybux

— Reward: 1,400 Skybux cruising — Reward: 1,000 Skybux

— Reward: 1,000 Skybux mission — Reward: 1,500 Skybux

— Reward: 1,500 Skybux wheelsup — Reward: 2,000 Skybux

— Reward: 2,000 Skybux flying — Reward: 200 Skybux

— Reward: 200 Skybux takeoff — Reward: 150 Skybux

— Reward: 150 Skybux clouds — Reward: 100 Skybux

Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes for Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator

To redeem the working codes in Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator on your device.

Click on the gift button on the left side of your screen.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working codes in it and hit Claim to get the rewards.

How can you get more Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator codes?

You can do a few things to get more Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator codes. You must first check the game’s page on Roblox, which is updated with new codes. You can also follow the game’s official Twitter account @CabinCrewRBLX.

Why are my Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator codes not working?

There are two main reasons your Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator codes are not working. First, a specific code might have expired over time and with new updates. Second, you could be making a typo when entering the codes.

How to start your first airline in Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator

When you start Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator, it can be a little tricky because it can be confusing. You must first click on one of the three tablets in front of the main area. In the menu that appears, select the option to start your airline and follow the tutorial from there to create your airline.

What is Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator?

Roblox Cabin Crew Simulator is all about creating and flourishing your airline. You can fulfill your dreams of creating an airline and operating it how you want. The game gives you all the freedom to choose from, even the food and drinks on the airline.