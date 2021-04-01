Roblox Clicker Story codes (April 2021)
Have the advantage with these codes for Roblox Clicker Story.
Clicking your way through Clicker Story is a fun time, but you may find yourself wishing you had something to make it a little easier for you. Enter codes: these codes right here can be used in the game to give yourself a little bit of a boost.
How to enter codes in Clicker Story
Find the Twitter icon on the right side of your screen and click on it. This will bring up the window where you can enter any code and hit “Redeem”.
Active Roblox Clicker Story codes
- GOLDENWORLDUPDATE14 – 5,000 coins
- 4M – get a free reward
- SnugLife – get a SnugLife Pet
- 2M – get a 2x Boost
- Gravy – get a Gravy Pet
- Russo – get a Russo Pet
- Flamingo – get a Flamingo Pet
- Razor – get a Razor Pet
