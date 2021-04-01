Roblox Clicker Story codes (April 2021)

Clicking your way through Clicker Story is a fun time, but you may find yourself wishing you had something to make it a little easier for you. Enter codes: these codes right here can be used in the game to give yourself a little bit of a boost.

How to enter codes in Clicker Story

Find the Twitter icon on the right side of your screen and click on it. This will bring up the window where you can enter any code and hit “Redeem”.

Active Roblox Clicker Story codes

GOLDENWORLDUPDATE14 – 5,000 coins

– 5,000 coins 4M – get a free reward

– get a free reward SnugLife – get a SnugLife Pet

– get a SnugLife Pet 2M – get a 2x Boost

– get a 2x Boost Gravy – get a Gravy Pet

– get a Gravy Pet Russo – get a Russo Pet

– get a Russo Pet Flamingo – get a Flamingo Pet

– get a Flamingo Pet Razor – get a Razor Pet

