Roblox Combat Rift Codes (May 2021)
New working codes for Roblox Combat Rift.
Combat Rift is an exciting mode in Roblox where you can level up, discover rare weapons, and battle monsters. This mode is already adventurous and fun on its own, but it’s much better with extra gems and coins to help you along the way.
Before redeeming the Combat Rift codes below, remember that some codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.
Working Codes
- AuraHype – 3x damage boost
- Update5 – 3x health boost
- Update4 – 3x coin boost
- 20KLikes – 3x gems boost
- 2.5MVisits – Boost of coins and gems
- Update2 – 3x gems boost
- 2.5KLIKES – 3x damage boost
- TWITTERCODE – 3x coins boost
- RELEASE – 100 coins and 20 gems.
- TwitterHype – 3x Damage boost
- Update3 – 200 gems
- 5KLIKES – 600 gems
Expired Codes
There are no expired codes as of writing.
How to redeem codes in Roblox Combat Rift
- Copy the redeem code from the list above.
- Open Roblox Combat Rift and click on the Settings button present on the left side of the screen.
- Click on it and paste the code there.
- Click on the Redeem button to claim the reward.