Roblox Combat Rift Codes (May 2021)

Combat Rift is an exciting mode in Roblox where you can level up, discover rare weapons, and battle monsters. This mode is already adventurous and fun on its own, but it’s much better with extra gems and coins to help you along the way.

Before redeeming the Combat Rift codes below, remember that some codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.

Working Codes

AuraHype – 3x damage boost

– 3x damage boost Update5 – 3x health boost

– 3x health boost Update4 – 3x coin boost

– 3x coin boost 20KLikes – 3x gems boost

– 3x gems boost 2.5MVisits – Boost of coins and gems

– Boost of coins and gems Update2 – 3x gems boost

– 3x gems boost 2.5KLIKES – 3x damage boost

– 3x damage boost TWITTERCODE – 3x coins boost

– 3x coins boost RELEASE – 100 coins and 20 gems.

– 100 coins and 20 gems. TwitterHype – 3x Damage boost

– 3x Damage boost Update3 – 200 gems

– 200 gems 5KLIKES – 600 gems

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes as of writing.

Image via Roblox Corporation

How to redeem codes in Roblox Combat Rift