Roblox Counter Blox codes (May 2021)

Counter Blox in Roblox is one of the most popular multiplayer shooter games that reminds you of CS:GO. Players can play in 5v5 matches on different maps, and the objective is to take the opponent team down. Now, to buy guns in Counter Blox, you need to earn money by killing the enemies, or you can also get it for free by using the codes listed below.

Roblox Counter Blox Redeem Codes

Some of the Counter Blox codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.

Working Codes

There are no working codes available

Expired Codes

CBXMASUPD8DELAY

BESTOFCB – Imaginem Case

Imaginem Case ILOVECB – 25 funds

25 funds GOODTIMES – Knife

Knife HOT – 100 funds

100 funds SPOOK – Halloween 2018 Case

Halloween 2018 Case holiday18 – 150 funds

150 funds bloxy – 2019 Bloxy Patch

How to redeem codes in Roblox Counter Blox

Screenshot by Gamepur