Roblox Counter Blox codes (May 2021)
Latest working codes for Roblox Counter Blox.
Counter Blox in Roblox is one of the most popular multiplayer shooter games that reminds you of CS:GO. Players can play in 5v5 matches on different maps, and the objective is to take the opponent team down. Now, to buy guns in Counter Blox, you need to earn money by killing the enemies, or you can also get it for free by using the codes listed below.
Roblox Counter Blox Redeem Codes
Some of the Counter Blox codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.
Working Codes
- There are no working codes available
Expired Codes
- CBXMASUPD8DELAY
- BESTOFCB – Imaginem Case
- ILOVECB – 25 funds
- GOODTIMES – Knife
- HOT – 100 funds
- SPOOK – Halloween 2018 Case
- holiday18 – 150 funds
- bloxy – 2019 Bloxy Patch
How to redeem codes in Roblox Counter Blox
- Copy the redeem code from the list above.
- Open Roblox Counter Blox and spot the Codes button present on the right side of the screen.
- Tap on it and paste the code there.
- Press the Enter button to claim the reward.