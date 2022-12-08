Roblox Type or Die codes (December 2022)

Get your thinking cap on with the Roblox experience Type or Die! In Type or Die, the game offers players prompts that players must respond to. Each letter of the response gives players an extra platform to stand on, while lava rises after every round. Come up with the longest words to win the match, and prove that you’re the best wordsmith around! Of course, a bit of style can go a long way no matter what the event is.

Type or Die codes offer players coins, an in-game currency. Using this currency, players can customize their avatars to have a bit more flash while they’re escaping the incoming magma. Coins will not give players a benefit in-game — they can only be used to customize your towers built with the letters.

All Type or Die Codes List

Type or Die Codes (Working)

These are all of the currently functional codes for Type or Die.

20000LIKES—Reward: 200 free coins

Type or Die Codes (Expired)

These codes are ones that have come and gone, and no longer work.

There are no expired codes for this Roblox experience.

How to redeem codes in Type or Die

To redeem a code in Type or Die, do the following steps:

Launch the Type or Die Roblox experience. On the right side of the screen, click the Codes button. Copy and paste codes from the (Working) section above, into the text box in-game. Press ‘Claim’ to reap your rewards!

How to get more Type or Die codes

If you’re on the lookout for more Type or Die codes, the first step is bookmarking this page — we always keep these pages up to date to ensure you spend less time searching, and more time playing. There’s also an official Discord server for Type and Die which you can join, receiving alerts for the codes when they launch.

Why are my Type or Die codes not working?

Sometimes, codes might fail to work properly as we expect them to. The first means of troubleshooting this is to make sure that you copy and paste codes from the (Working) section above, into the game. This voids any chance of misspellings or typos. Second, sometimes developers only allow a few codes to be claimed before disabling it, so it’s possible that others got to it first. Finally, there’s a chance that the code expired — it will be moved immediately, if that’s the case.

Other ways to get free rewards in Type or Die

Aside from entering codes, there is another easy way to grab free rewards in Type or Die. Playing the game, and winning, will give players currency to customize their towers. Right now, there isn’t much else available for customizations, but it’s likely we’ll see more mechanics being added to this popular game so players can spend their hard-earned coins.

What is Type or Die?

Type or Die is a Roblox experience that focuses on word length, and trivia. With questions ranging from ‘something you’d find in a garage’ to asking players to type out characters from the television show Friends, this game is sure to force players to get their thinking caps on. The encroaching lava, slowly rising after every round, means that players that can’t think of long answers to avoid the lava get cooked!