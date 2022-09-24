Roblox Encounters Fighting codes (September 2022)

Roblox has a lot to offer for all gamers. Some Roblox games are inspired by some of the most iconic games. One such game is Encounters, which is inspired by Super Smash Bros. It’s one of the most beloved games on Roblox, and for good reason as well. It has everything one would want from a Super Smash Bros Roblox game. You can choose from the many different fighters to play either in casual or competitive matches. However, progressing and getting more fighters to fight with starts getting difficult. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Encounters to help you get crystals to make some purchases.

All working codes for Roblox Encounters

With the recent updates, Voldex has added new working codes for Encounters. The working codes are great as they help you in many ways in the game. As the game reaches new milestones, more codes will be available to redeem. These codes can get you a lot of crystals and other goodies that you can use. Here are all the working codes for Roblox Encounters as of this month.

wilco: Redeem this code to get 100 crystals.

250KLIKES: Redeem this code to get 50 crystals.

babioyunda: Redeem this code to get 100 crystals.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Encounters

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem any of the working codes, follow the easy steps below.

Launch Roblox Encounters on your device.

On the main screen, look for a small Twitter icon on the right side of your screen.

Click on it, and a pop-up to enter codes will appear.

Type any of the codes and redeem them to get the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Encounters

Roblox Encounters is getting older, and most old codes no longer work since they have expired. Here is the list of all expired codes in Roblox Encounters.