Roblox Fidget World codes (August 2021)

Inspired by the famous fidget spinner toy that took the world by storm back in 2017, Fidget World is a game developed on the Roblox platform. As the name suggests, the main of the game is to collect different fidget spinners and trade them with friends. For a headstart in the game, here are free codes that players can use to redeem in-game rewards.

Working Roblox Fidget World codes

As of now, only one code is known to be working in Roblox Fidget World. Furthermore, the validity of the code is unknown but expect it to last for a while.

Dis- Redeem code for 35 Coins

We will update the list once we come across new codes.

Expired Roblox Fidget World codes

Here are the codes that have passed their expiration date and are thus no longer valid in Roblox Fidget World:

1Mil- Redeem code for a Pop It Pack and 50 Coins

icouldreallyuseawish– Redeem code for 30 Coins

Release– Redeem code for 50 Coins

How to redeem Roblox Fidget World codes

To redeem a code in Roblox Fidget World, simply login to the game and interact with the bulletin board near the coin shop. Once you do, you’ll be able to enter the redeemable code and claim the free reward.