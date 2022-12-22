Roblox Flappy Bird Race codes (December 2022)

Flappy Bird might have been a short-lived phenomenon, but it lives on in countless clones and imitators across multiple platforms, including Roblox. Flappy Bird Races is a Roblox experience that sends players into the sky to see how far they can fly. Longer flights earn more cash, which can be used to purchase upgrades and pets to help you go further on future attempts.

Like with many other Roblox games, such as A One Piece, the developers have released codes that players can redeem for more cash and rewards. Some of those rewards are new pets, which can give valuable boosts to players as they try to reach greater distances on their flights.

All Roblox Flappy Bird Race codes

Roblox Flappy Bird Race codes (Working)

Below are currently working codes for Roblox Flappy Bird Races.

Welcome – Reward: 500 Coins. (NEW)

– Reward: 500 Coins. (NEW) 100Likes – Reward: A Free Epic Pet (NEW)

– Reward: A Free Epic Pet (NEW) 1000Likes – Reward: A Free Epic Pet (NEW)

– Reward: A Free Epic Pet (NEW) 10000Likes – Reward: A Free Epic Pet (NEW)

Roblox Flappy Bird Race codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes for Roblox Flappy Bird Race.

Related: Roblox King Legacy codes

How to redeem codes in Roblox Flappy Bird Race

Screenshot by Gamepur

Redeeming codes in Roblox Flappy Bird Race is easy. Just follow these simple steps:

While in the game, click on the blue Setting button on the left side of the screen.

Enter the code into the text box that appears.

Press the blue OK button and the rewards will be added to your character.

How can you get more Roblox Flappy Bird Race codes?

The best way to get more codes for Roblox Flappy Bird Race is to stay connected to the developers on their various social media channels. You can check out the XiaoChen Studio Roblox Group, where they often post news and updates for their games, or join their Discord server, which has a channel where fans share new codes.

Why are my Roblox Flappy Bird Race codes not working?

Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive so be careful when typing them in. Occasionally they will expire suddenly when the developer removes them from the game. If you are sure that the code should be working, make sure that you’ve typed it correctly as it is easy to copy and paste an empty space into the text box shown above.

How to merge pets in Roblox Flappy Bird Race

Like many Roblox games, Roblox Flappy Bird Race offers players pets that help them fly further so they can earn more money each round. However, you’ll quickly find that the price of the birds jumps massively as you advance, so you are actually better off merging your cheaper pets into stronger versions. To do this, go to the ring of standing stones to the right of the starting area. Walk between these stones and a menu will pop up to allow you to merge any duplicate pets you have in your inventory, boosting their distance bonuses up to double.

What is Roblox Flappy Bird Race?

Roblox Flappy Bird Race is a racing game on Roblox where you collect new birds to increase the distance you fly during the races. Getting more powerful birds gives a greater distance bonus, which earns more money to purchase better pets. You can merge duplicate pets, trade with other players, and equip more powerful equipment to gain greater distance and better rewards for each race.