Roblox Fly Race codes (December 2022)

Roblox Fly Race gives players the chance to zip across the skies in a competition to be the fastest flyer around. Each win earns them trophies, which can be exchanged for new pets that increase flight speed and rocket boosts or cosmetics which help them stand out among the other players.

Players can redeem codes in Roblox Fly Race that give them a dramatic boost in their base flight speed. This can help new players to compete against established players without being left in their vapor trail. Just like in other Roblox racing games like Roblox Race Clicker, these codes offer a more even playing field for everyone involved.

All Fly Race codes list

Roblox Fly Race codes (working)

Below are all the current Roblox Fly Race codes.

FROSTED — Reward: 10K flight Speed (New)

Roblox Fly Race codes (expired)

There are currently no expired codes for Roblox Fly Race.

Related: All Clicker Simulator codes

How to redeem codes in Roblox Fly Race

Screenshot by Gamepur

It is pretty simple to redeem codes in Roblox Fly Race. Just follow these easy steps:

While in Roblox Fly Race, click the Bird icon on the left side of the screen. In the text box that pops up, enter the code exactly as it is written. Press the Redeem button and the rewards will be added to your character.

How can you get more Roblox Fly Race codes?

The developers of Roblox Fly Race occasionally put new codes out for the game. If you want to make sure you hear about them as soon as they are published, you can join the Fly Race Discord Server or the developer’s Roblox Group. You can also follow the game’s official Twitter account for the latest news about the game.

Why are my Roblox Fly Race codes not working?

Most Roblox experience codes are time-limited and can expire without warning from the developer. If you’re sure the code you’re trying is valid, be careful when you’re copying and pasting it into the text box. It is very easy to copy an extra space at the end of the code, which will cause it to come up as invalid when you go to redeem it.

What does Rebirth do in Roblox Fly Race?

Rebirths are one of the core mechanics of Roblox Fly Race. Each one lets you reset your flier’s Studs and Flight but keep the pets you have equipped. They also give you a permanent 20% increase on the number of Studs earned per flight, making each subsequent Rebirth easier to obtain. Each Rebirth costs 15 million Trophies, making them one of the most expensive objects in the game, but using them is the easiest way to make your way onto Roblox Fly Race’s leaderboards.

What is Roblox Fly Race?

In Roblox Fly Race, players can soar through the skies to make their way onto the game’s leaderboards and earn more valuable pets. These pets give various boosts to their character, such as increased base fly speed or increased rocket boost. Like many other Roblox experiences, there are cosmetics that players can unlock to help customize their avatar and make sure they stand out from the crowd.