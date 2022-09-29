Roblox Race Clicker codes (September 2022)

There are many click simulator games on Roblox, some of which are more fun, while others can be boring. If you are looking for a great new experience in click simulator games, Roblox Race Clicker is one of the best options out there. In this game, you need to earn clicks with other players and then use those to win the race. As you get more wins, you unlock newer stages and become even faster. To increase the pace of your progress, you can use the codes for the game to get additional wins. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Race Clicker.

All working codes for Roblox Race Clicker

The developers, 48h Games, keep its game fresh with newer updates and codes. The working codes are great as they help you get a quick boost in the game. Furthermore, there will be more codes with new milestones and updates. The codes grant you wins without having to win any races. Here are all the working codes for Roblox Race Clicker as of this month.

1MGroupMembers : Redeem this code to get wins.

: Redeem this code to get wins. Almost100MVisits : Redeem this code to get wins.

: Redeem this code to get wins. Thankyou50M : Redeem this code to get wins.

: Redeem this code to get wins. 500KLikes : Redeem this code to get wins.

: Redeem this code to get wins. ThanksFor5MillionsVisits : Redeem this code to get wins.

: Redeem this code to get wins. NewUpdate : Redeem this code to get wins.

: Redeem this code to get wins. LetsGo5KLikes: Redeem this code to get wins.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Race Clicker

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem the Roblox Race Clicker codes, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Race Clicker on your device.

Click on the code icon on the right side of your screen.

A pop-up to enter codes will appear.

Type any working code and redeem it to get the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Race Clicker

The game is going strong, and there are many working codes, but thus far, there are no expired codes.