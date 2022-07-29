Roblox Get Huge Simulator codes (August 2022)

Codes in Roblox are primarily used to make the game a much easier grind, but it is no surprise that players have to play their hardest in Get Huge Simulator. Luckily, if you’re trying to make your character nice and swole, there are now a batch of codes that’ll give you coins and many other boosts that help you buy more weights so you can crush all competition.

Get Huge Simulator used to be called Workout Island, and was changed to Get Huge Simulator in early July of 2022. The mission of the Roblox Experience stays the same: get massive with lifts and protein to out-lift the competition.

How to redeem codes

To use these codes, click on the Twitter icon in the settings menu. From there a new dialogue box will prompt you to type in a code. If you want additional help and entertainment while you play the game, we recommend checking out our favorite streamers in the Roblox community.

Active Get Huge Simulator Codes

NoobBot – Luck boost and auto-lift for 25 minutes, 30 minutes of doubled reputation, 15K gems.

– Luck boost and auto-lift for 25 minutes, 30 minutes of doubled reputation, 15K gems. Summer – 25 minutes of Luck boost and auto-lift, 30 minutes of doubled reputation, 15K gems.

– 25 minutes of Luck boost and auto-lift, 30 minutes of doubled reputation, 15K gems. bicep – 15K gems and coins

– 15K gems and coins jackedtiger – 15K gems

– 15K gems SynxChazz – coins, auto-lift

– coins, auto-lift BuffNoobJr – auto-lift 15 minutes and 1.5K gems

– auto-lift 15 minutes and 1.5K gems mortadela – Redeem for 200 coins

– Redeem for 200 coins gravy : +30 Strength and a 10 minute auto-lift.

: +30 Strength and a 10 minute auto-lift. workoutisland : 15 minute auto-lift.

: 15 minute auto-lift. tofuu : A chance at an exclusive item.

: A chance at an exclusive item. gaming_dan : 200 Coins.

: 200 Coins. russo: 200 Coins

Expired Get Huge Simulator codes

workoutpro : 500 Coins and a 10 minute auto-lift.

: 500 Coins and a 10 minute auto-lift. iLoveWI – double reputation for 30m, 25 minutes auto-lift, 15k gems

– double reputation for 30m, 25 minutes auto-lift, 15k gems valentines – 25 minutes of auto-lift, 15k gems, 1,000 coins

– 25 minutes of auto-lift, 15k gems, 1,000 coins LuckyLifter – 25 minutes of double strength, luck boost, auto-lift, 10K gems, and unique pet

– 25 minutes of double strength, luck boost, auto-lift, 10K gems, and unique pet ChillNoob – 25 minutes of double strength, auto-lift and 15K gems

– 25 minutes of double strength, auto-lift and 15K gems EggWorld – 25 minutes of Luck Boost, 30 minutes Rep Boost, 1 hour of Auto-Lift and 15k Gems

– 25 minutes of Luck Boost, 30 minutes Rep Boost, 1 hour of Auto-Lift and 15k Gems CoolMom – 25 minutes of Luck Boost, 30 minutes of doubled Rep Boost, 25 minutes of auto-lift and 15k Gems.

– 25 minutes of Luck Boost, 30 minutes of doubled Rep Boost, 25 minutes of auto-lift and 15k Gems. AddChristmasPlz: 20 Minute free Auto-Lift and 3000 Gems

Aside from these bonuses, to increase your strength, you’ll want to lift weights as much as you can, then sell the collected strength for bigger weights, and continue that cycle again.