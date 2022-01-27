Roblox Gorilla codes (February 2022)

You will have to escape from a big gorilla if you want to win at this game. You will have to find money to buy traps for the beast and much more. You will also want to be sure to use these codes right here to help you on your entire ordeal.

How to enter codes in Gorilla

Look for the “Codes” button on the right side of your screen and click it. Enter whichever code you want into the window that comes up and press “Submit.”

Active Roblox Gorilla codes

25kLikes – get coins

– get coins 15kLikes – get coins

– get coins 5kLikes – get 1,000 coins

– get 1,000 coins 1kLikes – get 250 coins

– get 250 coins Gorilla – get 250 coins

Expired Codes