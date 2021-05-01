Roblox Heroes Legacy Codes (May 2021)
New working codes for Roblox Heroes Legacy.
In Roblox Heroes Legacy, players either have to fight villains to be a famous hero or take the path of evil to become a supervillain. To do so, you can use different weapons, including swords and guns that can be bought from the store, but it can cost you a lot. In that case, you can use the latest Heroes Legacy codes listed below to redeem free stuff, including experience, cash, and more.
Roblox Heroes Legacy Redeem Codes
Before redeeming the Heroes Legacy codes, remember that some codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.
Working Codes
- Ty16M! – 2 rare spins
- S0RRY! – 1800 seconds of 2x Experience
- TyForPatience – 2 rare spins
Expired Codes
- NoclypsoDOFA – 2 Rare Spins
- DessiAFO – 2 Spins
- 15KTHANKS! – 3600 seconds of 2x Experience
- eXpBooStLoL – 1800 seconds of 2x Experience
- StatRefund – Stat reset
- Sub2Dessi – 10 Common Spins
- 1KSUBS! – 3 Uncommon Spins
- 100KFAVS! – 3 Uncommon Spins
- 10THOUSANDLIKES – Free spins
- DessiLegacy – 5,000 cash
- thank_you!! – Free cash
- 750PLAYERS! – Free cash
- paradiser – Free cash
- goketsu – Free cash
- bangthefighter – Free cash
- 20KLIKES – 2000,000 cash
- 18KLikes – 200,000 cash
- Absolut3R!ghtful – 100,000 cash
- 16KLikes – 100,000 cash
- Boros – 100,000 cash
- Aliens – 100,000 cash
- LegendsNeverdie – 10,000 cash
- RIPKobe – 10,000 cash
- 13000LIKES – 200,000 cash
- DEEPSEAKINGSEAWATER – 100,000 cash
- RIPSpins – 200,000 cash
- Zeke_y – 200,000 cash
- LeePungg – 200,000 cash
- BrokenClass – 5 spins
- 12000LIKES – 5 spins
- 10000LIKES – 5 spins
- 9000LIKES – 5 spins
How to redeem codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy
- Copy the redeem code from the list above.
- Open Roblox Heroes Legacy and click on the Settings button present on the left side of the screen.
- Click on it and paste the code there.
- Click on the Redeem button to claim the reward.