Roblox Vehicle Legends Codes (May 2021)

Vehicle Legends is one of the most popular Roblox racing games in which players can choose from various vehicles, including cars, helicopters, trucks, and more, to compete against others. In order to get better results, you can upgrade your vehicles, which can cost a lot. However, you can do it for free by using the codes listed below.

Before redeeming the Vehicle Legends codes, remember that some codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.

200MilVisits – 40,000 credits

40,000 credits thxfor120k – 50,000 credits

50,000 credits thxfor100k – 50,000 credits

50,000 credits CodesReturned – A bunch of free cash

A bunch of free cash NewMapCode – A bunch of free cash

A bunch of free cash 25MVisitsIsNice – A bunch of free cash

A bunch of free cash 8DigitsOfVisits – $35,000 cash

$35,000 cash Turbocharged – $40,000 cash

$40,000 cash V3HICL3L3G3NDS

How to redeem codes in Roblox Vehicle Legends