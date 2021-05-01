Roblox Vehicle Legends Codes (May 2021)
New working codes for Roblox Vehicle Legends.
Vehicle Legends is one of the most popular Roblox racing games in which players can choose from various vehicles, including cars, helicopters, trucks, and more, to compete against others. In order to get better results, you can upgrade your vehicles, which can cost a lot. However, you can do it for free by using the codes listed below.
Roblox Vehicle Legends Redeem Codes
Before redeeming the Vehicle Legends codes, remember that some codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.
- 200MilVisits – 40,000 credits
- thxfor120k – 50,000 credits
- thxfor100k – 50,000 credits
- CodesReturned – A bunch of free cash
- NewMapCode – A bunch of free cash
- 25MVisitsIsNice – A bunch of free cash
- 8DigitsOfVisits – $35,000 cash
- Turbocharged – $40,000 cash
- V3HICL3L3G3NDS
How to redeem codes in Roblox Vehicle Legends
- Copy the redeem code from the list above.
- Open Roblox Vehicle Legends and find the Twitter bird icon present on the right side of the screen.
- Click on it and paste the code there.
- Click on the Redeem button to claim the reward.