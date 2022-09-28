Roblox Hoops Life Basketball codes (September 2022)

Roblox has something for everybody, and that’s true even for sports fans. Many Roblox games are based on real-life sports, and some take the fun of the sports to their very peak; one such title is Roblox Hoops Life Basketball. Roblox Hoops Life Basketball is a must if you are a basketball fan or love watching the game. To play the game, you need to create your player, and the options for customization are insane; you can create any player imaginably possible. You can play the game against other players and improve your game as you progress. The game allows you to purchase many items and practice playing the game in the gym. There are codes for the game that you can use to get freebies, like experience points. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Hoops Life Basketball.

All working codes for Roblox Hoops Life Basketball

Hoops Life recently updated the game and added new codes. The codes will help you with the gameplay and are very useful. As the game reaches new heights and receives more updates, the players will have more codes. The codes will help you get experience points in the game. Here are all the working codes for Roblox Hoops Life Basketball as of this month.

50XP : Redeem this code to get 50 experience points.

: Redeem this code to get 50 experience points. 100XP: Redeem this code to get 100 experience points.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Hoops Life Basketball

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem the working codes, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Hoops Life Basketball on your device and click on play the game.

On the main screen, click on the options button in the bottom left corner.

In the options, click on the codes on the bottom right.

In the codes option, type any working code and redeem it to get the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Hoops Life Basketball

The game is still new, and there aren’t many codes for players; thus far, there are no expired codes for Roblox Hoops Life Basketball.