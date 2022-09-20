Roblox Legends Re:Written codes (September 2022)

Roblox has a lot to offer to all fandom, but anime, in particular, get many amazing games. One of the fan-favorite games is Roblox Legends Re:Written. It’s an RPG game where you need to level up as you defeat monsters and powerful enemies. As the game progresses, you become more powerful, but sometimes the enemies are too powerful. This guide has all the Roblox Re:Written working codes to help you play the game better and defeat powerful enemies.

All working Roblox Legends Re:Written codes

This time around, the developer Scrumptious Studio added one new working code, making the number of working codes five. The codes help you get blessing rolls, a fire fist hat, and a great flame sword in the game. So despite being only five, these codes are great. Here are all working Roblox Legends Re:Written codes for September 2022.

60KBLESSINGCODE – Redeem this code to get nine blessing rolls.

– Redeem this code to get nine blessing rolls. 15MVISITSHAT – Redeem this code to get a fire fist hat.

– Redeem this code to get a fire fist hat. TYFOR65K – Redeem this code to get ten blessing rolls.

– Redeem this code to get ten blessing rolls. MARINEFORDRAID2022 – Redeem this code to five blessing rolls.

– Redeem this code to five blessing rolls. CLFGS55K – Redeem this code to get a flame great sword.

With some of the codes no longer working, these are the only codes that currently work in Roblox Legends Re:Written.

How to Redeem codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written

If you are having trouble redeeming any of the above codes, you can easily do that by following a few simple steps below.

Screenshot by Gamepur