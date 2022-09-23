Roblox Magic Clicker codes (September 2022)

Roblox offers many games, and one of the most popular genres is the click games. There are many click simulation games fans love, and one of the newer additions is the Roblox Magic Clicker. In this game, you need to collect as many clicks as possible and then use those to purchase new goodies and pets. It’s one of the simpler games, but that makes this game of the best games to play, especially for newer Roblox players. Collecting more clicks starts getting difficult as you progress, and you will need boosts to help you collect clicks. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Magic Clicker to help you get many different boosts.

All working codes for Roblox Magic Clicker

Bloxmatic Games have recently added one additional working code, but most of the other working codes have expired, leaving us with only two working codes for the game. That said, these codes are great for getting additional boosts for stars and clicks. Here are all the working codes for Roblox Magic Clicker in September 2022.

15KFAVSTHX: Redeem this code to get a star boost.

10KThanks: Redeem this code to get a click boost.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Magic Clicker

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are having some trouble redeeming any of the working codes, follow the easy steps below to do that.

Launch Roblock Magic Clicker on your device.

On the main screen, click on the shop icon on the left side.

Scroll down to the very bottom of the shop menu.

Here you will see a box to enter the codes.

Type any working codes and click confirm to get your rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Magic Clicker

The previous Roblox Magic Clicker codes no longer work, meaning they have expired. Here is the list of all the expired codes for Roblox Magic Clicker.