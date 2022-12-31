Roblox Max Speed Codes (January 2023)

Roblox Max Speed is one of the fun games you can play on Roblox. The game is simple; you need to get clicks and race to earn trophies. You can then use those trophies to purchase various vehicles and pets to help you with the game.

You can use the Roblox Max Speed working codes to get a quick headstart at the beginning of the game. The codes give you trophies, and acceleration boosts for some time that you can use to earn extra things. Additionally, some codes help you get free vehicles.

All Roblox Max Speed Codes List

Roblox Max Speed Codes (Working)

BigDay — Reward: 2x Trophies for 15 minutes

— Reward: 2x Trophies for 15 minutes RunForrestRun — Reward: 2x Acceleration for 15 minutes

— Reward: 2x Acceleration for 15 minutes FastNFurious — Reward: 2x Trophies for 15 minutes

— Reward: 2x Trophies for 15 minutes Roundy Runner — Reward: Roundy Runner (You need to claim it from the vehicles section, and it is not an actual code)

Runner — Reward: Roundy Runner (You need to claim it from the vehicles section, and it is not an actual code) Red Express — Reward: Red vehicle (You need to claim it from the vehicles section, and it is not an actual code)

— Reward: Red vehicle (You need to claim it from the vehicles section, and it is not an actual code) E-Scooter — Reward: E-Scooter vehicle (You need to claim it from the vehicles section, and it is not an actual code)

— Reward: E-Scooter vehicle (You need to claim it from the vehicles section, and it is not an actual code) Headlight — Reward: Headlight (You need to claim it from the vehicles section, and it is not an actual code)

Roblox Max Speed Codes (Expired)

As of now, there are no expired Roblox Max Speed codes.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Max Speed

To redeem Roblox Max Speed codes, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Max Speed.

Click on the gift button on the right side of the screen.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working code in it and hit redeem to get the rewards.

How can you get more Roblox Max Speed codes?

To get more Roblox Max Speed codes, join the Max Speed Discord server, where you will get updates on new codes. There is a dedicated codes channel to get all the active codes. You can also ask other players about any working codes.

Why are my Roblox Max Speed codes not working?

Some Roblox Max Speed codes are not codes but vehicles that unlock in the vehicles section. Other than those, you might be making a type when entering the codes. Another common issue with codes not working is that they might have expired.

How to get code vehicles from the vehicles section in Roblox Max Speed?

In the codes above, some don’t work when you enter them. That is because they are no codes but vehicles that you need to claim. You can do that by going to the vehicles section from the bottom right side of your screen. In the menu, scroll down, and you will see all the unlocked vehicles. Simply press claim to get those.

What is Roblox Max Speed?

Roblox Max Speed is a click simulator racing game where you unlock many different vehicles and pets. Before the race, you need to earn clicks and once the time is up, head towards the starting line to start racing. The more click you have, the faster you go and earn more trophies to purchase pets and vehicles to help you progress smoothly.