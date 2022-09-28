Roblox Military Tycoon codes (September 2022)

Roblox has many games in different genres, but there are only a few good war games, and Military Tycoon is one of the top war games. The game is massive in scale and offers a variety of things for the players to do. To start the game, you must select one of the few countries available; the United States, Pakistan, Iran, and a few more. After selecting your country, the game will start, and you will need to build the best military to attack enemies and defend yourself. As the game progresses, it becomes more difficult, but you can ease it using the codes. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Military Tycoon to help your country become the strongest.

All working codes for Roblox Military Tycoon

Infinity Interactive keep its game updated, and with a recent update, there are new codes for the game. The codes can help you in various situations in the game. Furthermore, the developers will add even more codes as the game receives updates and reaches new milestones. The codes get you cash, credit, and diamonds. Here are all the working codes for Roblox Military Tycoon as of this month.

f16 : Redeem this code to get 50,000 credits.

: Redeem this code to get 50,000 credits. bugs : Redeem this code to get 500,000 credits.

: Redeem this code to get 500,000 credits. ghostship : Redeem this code to get 25 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 25 gems. hollidayu : Redeem this code to get 50,000 credits.

: Redeem this code to get 50,000 credits. goldcar : Redeem this code to get 500,000 cash.

: Redeem this code to get 500,000 cash. weekday : Redeem this code to get 500,000 cash.

: Redeem this code to get 500,000 cash. Hooray50k : Redeem this code to get 300,000 cash.

: Redeem this code to get 300,000 cash. newplane : Redeem this code to get 50,000 credits.

: Redeem this code to get 50,000 credits. 550klikes : Redeem this code to get 50,000 credits.

: Redeem this code to get 50,000 credits. happysaturday : Redeem this code to get 35 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 35 gems. 780k : Redeem this code to get 500,000 cash.

: Redeem this code to get 500,000 cash. 600klikes : Redeem this code to get 50,000 credits.

: Redeem this code to get 50,000 credits. followers5k: Redeem this code to get 100,000 cash.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Military Tycoon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Launch the game and follow the steps below to redeem the codes for Roblox Military Tycoon.

Click on the like button on the left side.

A pop-up to enter codes will appear.

Type any working code and redeem it to get the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Military Tycoon

As the game gets older, some codes expire. Here is the list of all expired codes for Roblox Military Tycoon