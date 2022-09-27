Roblox Minion Simulator codes (September 2022)

Roblox Minion Simulator is one of the best mining games you can play on Roblox. In the game, you get the option to choose one of three minions to help you mine. After getting your minion, you need to mine the ores and get the gems to buy more minions to help you mine. It gets difficult as you progress, and to make it easy, you can use the working codes to get various boosts. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Minion Simulator to help you progress faster.

All working codes for Roblox Minion Simulator

The game recently received an update from the developers, Liftoff Games, and it added new working codes. The codes help you in various scenarios and are extremely useful. There will be more codes as the game gets more likes and updates. The codes will help you get different boosts for collecting gems and destroying ores. Here are all the working codes for the Roblox Minion Simulator as of this month.

LIKE130K : Redeem this code to get a gem booster.

: Redeem this code to get a gem booster. LIKE140K : Redeem this code to get a luck booster.

: Redeem this code to get a luck booster. TWITTER60K : Redeem this code to get a gem and damage booster.

: Redeem this code to get a gem and damage booster. LIKE120K : Redeem this code to get a damage booster.

: Redeem this code to get a damage booster. GROUP200K: Redeem this code to get a gem booster.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Minion Simulator

To redeem the codes in Roblox Minion Simulator, follow the steps below to do it.

Launch Roblox Minion Simulator on your device.

Click on the store button on the left side of your screen.

Scroll to the bottom, or click on the codes icon on the side.

Click on the redeem under the codes section.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working codes and redeem them to get the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Minion Simulator

As the game gets older, some codes expire. Here is the list of all expired codes for the Roblox Minion Simulator as of now.