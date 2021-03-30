Roblox music codes for TikTok songs

Roblox music codes let you play songs featured from TikTok on your in-game boombox, along with a plethora of other tunes and catchy beats. The best part about these songs is that they play for everyone around you, too!

To use these Roblox codes, first, you need a boombox. You can pick one of these up through the Roblox catalog or a game pass. Some games have the Boombox available for free, which is nice. Once you’ve obtained one, simply enter in one of the Music ID Codes found below, and enjoy!

We’ve put together a list of the catchiest TikTok songs that will get you singing along.

ABBA – Dancing Queen: 4584552904

Ant Saunders – Yellow Hearts: 4326384848

Ashnikko – Daisy: 5321298199

Break My Mind – Dagames: 566603081

Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars: 3132199303

Blueface – Holy Moly Donut Shop: 462590705

Blueface ft. Offset – Bussdown: 4003368984

Broclhompton – Sugar: 4606282805

Camila Cabello – My Oh My: 4513920578

Ciara ft. Chamillionaire – Get Up: 4565555845

CJ – WHOOPTY: 6057415698

Coffin Dance: 4951534350

Coolio – Gangsta’s Paradise: 4710724900

DaBaby – ROCKSTAR: 4920228588

DARUDE – SANDSTORM: 166562385

Doja Cat – Candy: 996149327

Doja Cat – Cyber Sex: 4700827910

Doja Cat – Say So: 4675621837

Don Toliver – No Idea: 4555806116

Drake – Toosie Slide: 4924408580

Drake ft. Lil Baby – Yes Indeed: 4062214838

Dua Lip – Don’t Start Now: 4282589796

Dua Lipa – Break My Heart: 5065936056

Eminem – Rap God: 4707604240

Estelle fr. Kanye – American Boy: 3545226467

Flo Milli – Beef Flomix: 3092105964

Frank Ocean – Chanel: 1408132055

Freddie Dredd – Opaul: 4081293051

Halogen – U Got That: 2836916383

Halsey – Walls Could Talk: 2154385838

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar: 4410003988

Initial D – Deja Vu: 414454387

Jackboys ft. Young Thug – Out West: 4678830018

Jason Derulo – SAVAGE LOVE: 5043596438

Juice Wrld – Armed & Dangerous: 2498066534

Justin Bieber – Yummy: 4591688095

K Camp – Lottery (Renegade): 4578393675

K’ron – Round of Applause: 556531107

Kaash Paige – Love Songs: 3979219240

Kamiyah ft. YG – F*ck It Up: 4562607779

Kayla Nicole – Move Like A Snake: 4352053631

Khalid – Up All Night: 3401295003

Lavaado – Switch Up: 2756199393

Lemon Demon – Modify: 4537547516

Lil Baby ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Commerical: 4739013340

Lil Mosey – Blueberry Faygo: 3266991752

Lil Uzi Vert – 20 Min: 4518461234

Lil Uzi Vert – Futsal Shuffle: 2020 4508702647

Lonr. – A.M.: 4519764350

Luis Fonsi – Despacito: 673605737

Madcon – Beggin’: 2615880146

Mak Sauce – Good Morning: 4608509805

Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B: 2211976041

Maroon 5 – Payphone: 131396974

Matthew Wilder – Break My Stride: 4526214026

Michael Jackson – Smooth Criminal 72 Hrs: 1433827445

Mr Hotspot – My Friends: 4538425642

Natural – Imagine Dragons: 2173344520

Nicki Minaj – Anaconda: 174584892

Nightcore – Sweet but Psycho: 2684538232

NLE Choppa – Walk Em Down: 4928807769

Paul Anka – Put Your Head On My Shoulder: 2398661861

Peter kiki & Jedwill – Ok Boomer: 4492250856

Pirates Of The Caribbean Theme Song: 3040459921

Pop Smoke – What You Know Bout Love: 5859927035

PUBLIC – Make You Mine (Put Your Hand in Mine): 2875388155

Rae Sremmurd – This Could Be Us: 346492755

Regard – Ride It: 4043930850

Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up: 3369265206

Roddy Rich – The Box: 4521908173

Sage the Gemini – Red Nose: 2824391037

Shaggy – It Wasn’t Me: 3214562001

Sia – Snowman: 6113758069

Sub Urban – Freak: 4790818164

Surfaces – Sunday Best: 4746112531

The Weeknd – Save Your Tears: 5619169255

XXXTENTACION – RIOT: 513080504

Yo Gotti – Recession Proof: 198449785

