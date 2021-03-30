Roblox music codes for TikTok songs
Get some catchy new songs for your boombox!
Roblox music codes let you play songs featured from TikTok on your in-game boombox, along with a plethora of other tunes and catchy beats. The best part about these songs is that they play for everyone around you, too!
To use these Roblox codes, first, you need a boombox. You can pick one of these up through the Roblox catalog or a game pass. Some games have the Boombox available for free, which is nice. Once you’ve obtained one, simply enter in one of the Music ID Codes found below, and enjoy!
We’ve put together a list of the catchiest TikTok songs that will get you singing along.
- ABBA – Dancing Queen: 4584552904
- Ant Saunders – Yellow Hearts: 4326384848
- Ashnikko – Daisy: 5321298199
- Break My Mind – Dagames: 566603081
- Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars: 3132199303
- Blueface – Holy Moly Donut Shop: 462590705
- Blueface ft. Offset – Bussdown: 4003368984
- Broclhompton – Sugar: 4606282805
- Camila Cabello – My Oh My: 4513920578
- Ciara ft. Chamillionaire – Get Up: 4565555845
- CJ – WHOOPTY: 6057415698
- Coffin Dance: 4951534350
- Coolio – Gangsta’s Paradise: 4710724900
- DaBaby – ROCKSTAR: 4920228588
- DARUDE – SANDSTORM: 166562385
- Doja Cat – Candy: 996149327
- Doja Cat – Cyber Sex: 4700827910
- Doja Cat – Say So: 4675621837
- Don Toliver – No Idea: 4555806116
- Drake – Toosie Slide: 4924408580
- Drake ft. Lil Baby – Yes Indeed: 4062214838
- Dua Lip – Don’t Start Now: 4282589796
- Dua Lipa – Break My Heart: 5065936056
- Eminem – Rap God: 4707604240
- Estelle fr. Kanye – American Boy: 3545226467
- Flo Milli – Beef Flomix: 3092105964
- Frank Ocean – Chanel: 1408132055
- Freddie Dredd – Opaul: 4081293051
- Halogen – U Got That: 2836916383
- Halsey – Walls Could Talk: 2154385838
- Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar: 4410003988
- Initial D – Deja Vu: 414454387
- Jackboys ft. Young Thug – Out West: 4678830018
- Jason Derulo – SAVAGE LOVE: 5043596438
- Juice Wrld – Armed & Dangerous: 2498066534
- Justin Bieber – Yummy: 4591688095
- K Camp – Lottery (Renegade): 4578393675
- K’ron – Round of Applause: 556531107
- Kaash Paige – Love Songs: 3979219240
- Kamiyah ft. YG – F*ck It Up: 4562607779
- Kayla Nicole – Move Like A Snake: 4352053631
- Khalid – Up All Night: 3401295003
- Lavaado – Switch Up: 2756199393
- Lemon Demon – Modify: 4537547516
- Lil Baby ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Commerical: 4739013340
- Lil Mosey – Blueberry Faygo: 3266991752
- Lil Uzi Vert – 20 Min: 4518461234
- Lil Uzi Vert – Futsal Shuffle: 2020 4508702647
- Lonr. – A.M.: 4519764350
- Luis Fonsi – Despacito: 673605737
- Madcon – Beggin’: 2615880146
- Mak Sauce – Good Morning: 4608509805
- Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B: 2211976041
- Maroon 5 – Payphone: 131396974
- Matthew Wilder – Break My Stride: 4526214026
- Michael Jackson – Smooth Criminal 72 Hrs: 1433827445
- Mr Hotspot – My Friends: 4538425642
- Natural – Imagine Dragons: 2173344520
- Nicki Minaj – Anaconda: 174584892
- Nightcore – Sweet but Psycho: 2684538232
- NLE Choppa – Walk Em Down: 4928807769
- Paul Anka – Put Your Head On My Shoulder: 2398661861
- Peter kiki & Jedwill – Ok Boomer: 4492250856
- Pirates Of The Caribbean Theme Song: 3040459921
- Pop Smoke – What You Know Bout Love: 5859927035
- PUBLIC – Make You Mine (Put Your Hand in Mine): 2875388155
- Rae Sremmurd – This Could Be Us: 346492755
- Regard – Ride It: 4043930850
- Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up: 3369265206
- Roddy Rich – The Box: 4521908173
- Sage the Gemini – Red Nose: 2824391037
- Shaggy – It Wasn’t Me: 3214562001
- Sia – Snowman: 6113758069
- Sub Urban – Freak: 4790818164
- Surfaces – Sunday Best: 4746112531
- The Weeknd – Save Your Tears: 5619169255
- XXXTENTACION – RIOT: 513080504
- Yo Gotti – Recession Proof: 198449785
