Best Roblox Music ID codes
Moving and grooving to the beat.
One of the many perks of Roblox is that the online game platform offers the ability to add a soundtrack, sound effects, or narration in the form of music ID codes — allowing players to play their favorite songs or tunes at any given moment. It’s not uncommon for players to blast their favorite songs in-game, including current popular TikTok beats.
How do I use Roblox Music ID codes?
To listen to a Music ID Code in Roblox, you’re required to purchase an in-game Boombox. They come in a few different options, ranging from a few hundred to a thousand Roblox Bucks to buy. Once you’ve obtained one, enter your world/server of choice, toggle your Boombox, and type in one of the song IDs listed below. When you jam out, keep in mind that players in your vicinity can hear what you’re playing — so don’t be alarmed if other’s begin dancing around right next to you.
As most people know, music is highly subjective. So, our following top forty picks for the best Roblox Music ID codes consider popularity, catchiness, humor, listener-friendliness, and variety — so there’s sure to be something for everyone.
- A Roblox Rap – Merry Christmas Roblox: 1259050178
- Animals – Martin Garrix: 138259834
- Bazzi – Mine: 1344846137
- Baby Shark: 614018503
- Bad Boys: 132007810
- BTS – BAEPSAE: 331083678
- catch me outside how bout that: 617992242
- CRAB RAVE OOF: 2590490779
- DARUDE – SANDSTORM: 166562385
- Dr. Dre – Still Dre Ft. Snoop Dogg: 131026820
- Dragon Ball Super Opening: 505701039
- Frozen – Let It Go: 189105508
- GTA V Theme Song: 235418912
- Halsey – Without Me [Nightcore] [2k+ Sales!]: 2550958214
- It’s over 9000!: 130811645
- Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells but Oof): 1243143051
- Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams: 2177911889
- Juice Wrld – Armed & Dangerous: 2498066534
- Justin Bieber – Baby: 215816785
- Justin Bieber – Yummy: 4591688095
- Kendrick Lamar – Swimming Pools: 131136416
- Keys N Krates – Dum Dee Dum – Remix: 153752389
- Maroon 5 – Payphone: 131396974
- Macklemore – Can’t Hold Us: 135410229
- Marshmello – Alone: 413514503
- Marshmello – Happier ft Bastille: 2521392429
- Minecraft Cave Song! (Loopable): 130776810
- Mii Channel Music: 143666548
- Old Town Road: 2862170886
- Party Rock Anthem: 134995326
- Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme: 3400778682
- Pokemon Go Song: 507085369
- Post Malone – Sunflower (dusty Remix) ft Swae Lee: 2518263386
- Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody: 142058994
- Sia – Cheap Thrills: 460411192
- Star Wars Cantina Theme: 131077111
- SHREK: 171907832
- Super Mario World Athletic: 155738252
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ~ Lifelight: 2532792635
- The Kitty Cat Dance: 224845627
Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.