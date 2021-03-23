One of the many perks of Roblox is that the online game platform offers the ability to add a soundtrack, sound effects, or narration in the form of music ID codes — allowing players to play their favorite songs or tunes at any given moment. It’s not uncommon for players to blast their favorite songs in-game, including current popular TikTok beats.

How do I use Roblox Music ID codes?

To listen to a Music ID Code in Roblox, you’re required to purchase an in-game Boombox. They come in a few different options, ranging from a few hundred to a thousand Roblox Bucks to buy. Once you’ve obtained one, enter your world/server of choice, toggle your Boombox, and type in one of the song IDs listed below. When you jam out, keep in mind that players in your vicinity can hear what you’re playing — so don’t be alarmed if other’s begin dancing around right next to you.

As most people know, music is highly subjective. So, our following top forty picks for the best Roblox Music ID codes consider popularity, catchiness, humor, listener-friendliness, and variety — so there’s sure to be something for everyone.

A Roblox Rap – Merry Christmas Roblox: 1259050178

Animals – Martin Garrix: 138259834

Bazzi – Mine: 1344846137

Baby Shark: 614018503

Bad Boys: 132007810

BTS – BAEPSAE: 331083678

catch me outside how bout that: 617992242

CRAB RAVE OOF: 2590490779

DARUDE – SANDSTORM: 166562385

Dr. Dre – Still Dre Ft. Snoop Dogg: 131026820

Dragon Ball Super Opening: 505701039

Frozen – Let It Go: 189105508

GTA V Theme Song: 235418912

Halsey – Without Me [Nightcore] [2k+ Sales!]: 2550958214

It’s over 9000!: 130811645

Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells but Oof): 1243143051

Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams: 2177911889

Juice Wrld – Armed & Dangerous: 2498066534

Justin Bieber – Baby: 215816785

Justin Bieber – Yummy: 4591688095

Kendrick Lamar – Swimming Pools: 131136416

Keys N Krates – Dum Dee Dum – Remix: 153752389

Maroon 5 – Payphone: 131396974

Macklemore – Can’t Hold Us: 135410229

Marshmello – Alone: 413514503

Marshmello – Happier ft Bastille: 2521392429

Minecraft Cave Song! (Loopable): 130776810

Mii Channel Music: 143666548

Old Town Road: 2862170886

Party Rock Anthem: 134995326

Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme: 3400778682

Pokemon Go Song: 507085369

Post Malone – Sunflower (dusty Remix) ft Swae Lee: 2518263386

Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody: 142058994

Sia – Cheap Thrills: 460411192

Star Wars Cantina Theme: 131077111

SHREK: 171907832

Super Mario World Athletic: 155738252

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ~ Lifelight: 2532792635

The Kitty Cat Dance: 224845627

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.