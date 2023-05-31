Roblox New Horizons Codes (May 2023)

Roblox New Hrozon is a perfect game for any speed junkie that is looking for an all-action car game. It is an open-world game, so you are not limited to car races and are free to explore uncharted territories. Furthermore, the customization available in the game allows you to put on a creative hat and give the cars you drive a personal touch.

You’ll need plenty of cash to make the necessary upgrades to your vehicle. Fortunately, cash can be earned through the free codes available for the game.

Related: Roblox Drill Simulator Codes

Roblox New Horizons codes List

Roblox New Horizons working codes

These are the active Roblox New Horizons codes.

Horizons – Claim $5,000 Cash

Claim $5,000 Cash CincoDeMayo – Claim $5,000 Cash

Claim $5,000 Cash PD3M – Claim $5,000 Cash

Roblox New Horizons expired codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for the game.

How to redeem Roblox New Horizons codes

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem codes in Roblox New Horizons, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

Click on the store with the dollar icon on the left side of the screen.

On the bottom, enter the code in the “Insert Code” box and click the green checkmark to redeem the code.

How can you get more Roblox New Horizons codes?

To get more codes for the game, you can join Takeover: Studios or New Horizons Discord Server. That said, you can bookmark this page, as we will update the article once new codes surface.

Why are my Roblox New Horizons codes not working?

Codes could fail to work for a variety of reasons. Check for any spelling or punctuation errors. There could also be an issue with case-sensitive words, as codes should be used strictly as it is. Finally, make sure you use active codes and not expired ones.

How to get more rewards in Roblox New Horizons?

Apart from using codes, just playing the game wil net you plenty of cash. The more time you spend in the game, the more cash you’ll get progressively. The rewards progression is as follows:

Every 10 mins – $5000

Every 15 mins – $10,000

Every 30 mins – $25,000

Every 60 mins – $50,000

What is Roblox New Horizons?

The game features a vast world, allowing you to travel distances. There are many cars available and tons of customization to your liking. You can either indulge in free riding or compete with other racers to be the best.